Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $544.6 million for the quarter, up 0.7%

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.93, up 53%, and adjusted diluted EPS* of $3.08, up 50%

Generated $152.6 million of cash from operating activities; repurchased $47 million of shares

Earnings and cash from operating activities benefited from IEEPA tariff cost recovery*

Updates its full-year guidance for 2026



COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter results included record earnings and strong cash flow generation, reflecting both solid operating performance and the recovery of IEEPA tariff costs recognized in prior periods. Year-over-year, net sales for the quarter increased 1% to $545 million, diluted EPS increased 53% to $2.93, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 50% to $3.08. In addition, we generated $153 million of operating cash flow in the quarter and returned capital to shareholders through $47 million of share repurchases. We believe our cash flow generation positions the company well to make strategic investments and drive long-term growth.

“Given our performance through the first half of the year and targeted pricing actions we are taking as a result of a more stable tariff environment, we are updating our full-year 2026 guidance. We now expect net sales growth of 3% to 5%, diluted EPS in the range of $7.93 to $8.23, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $8.50 to $8.80.

“Supported by our strengthened balance sheet, expanded liquidity from our recent debt refinancing, and the strategic advantages of our diversified supplier network and innovation engine, we remain confident in our ability to deliver differentiated solutions for our customers and strong value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported second quarter 2026 net sales of $544.6 million, up 0.7% compared to net sales of $541.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was $251.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, or 46.1% of net sales, compared to $219.5 million, or 40.6% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $135.0 million, or 24.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $137.0 million, or 25.3% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $129.6 million, or 23.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $131.3 million, or 24.3% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $2.93 in the second quarter of 2026, up 53% compared to diluted EPS of $1.91 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $3.08 in the second quarter of 2026, up 50% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.06 in the same quarter last year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Light Duty $ 424.3 $ 424.4 0 % 24.7 % 18.5 % 620 bps Heavy Duty $ 66.3 $ 62.1 7 % 4.2 % 0.8 % 340 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 54.0 $ 54.5 -1 % 26.1 % 17.3 % 880 bps





2026 Guidance

The Company updates its full-year 2026 guidance as detailed in the table below. The Company's guidance includes the expected impact of tariffs enacted as of August 3, 2026. The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of potential tariff changes after August 3, 2026, future acquisitions and divestitures, and additional share repurchases.

Updated 2026 Guidance Prior 2026 Guidance Net Sales Growth vs. 2025 3% – 5% 7% – 9% Diluted EPS $7.93 – $8.23 $7.57 – $7.97 Growth vs. 2025 19% – 24% 14% – 20% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $8.50 – $8.80 $8.10 – $8.50 Growth vs. 2025 (4)% – (1)% (9)% – (4)% Tax Rate Estimate 23.5%

23.5%







Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by telephone at (800) 420-1459 within the U.S. or +1 (203) 518-9861 outside the U.S. When prompted, enter the conference ID “DORMQ226”. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the Company’s website at investors.dormanproducts.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached. These schedules also include a reconciliation detailing the impact of IEEPA tariff recoveries on our results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control). Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among other things: competition in and the evolution of the motor vehicle aftermarket industry; changes in our relationships with, or the loss of, any customers or suppliers; our ability to develop, market and sell new and existing products; our ability to anticipate and meet customer demand; our ability to purchase necessary materials from our suppliers and the impacts of any related logistics constraints; widespread public health pandemics; political and regulatory matters, such as changes in trade policy, the imposition of tariffs and climate regulation; our ability to protect our information security systems and defend against cyberattacks; our ability to protect our intellectual property and defend against any claims of infringement; and financial and economic factors, such as our level of indebtedness, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update any of the information in this document, including but not limited to any situation where any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations

awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

(445) 448-9522

Visit our website at dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains important Company information, including financial data and investor materials. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 Pct.* 6/28/25 Pct. * Net sales $ 544,598 100.0 $ 540,959 100.0 Cost of goods sold 293,373 53.9 321,446 59.4 Gross profit 251,225 46.1 219,513 40.6 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 135,008 24.8 137,032 25.3 Income from operations 116,217 21.3 82,481 15.2 Interest expense, net 6,311 1.2 7,182 1.3 Other income, net 5,577 1.0 1,544 0.3 Income before income taxes 115,483 21.2 76,843 14.2 Provision for income taxes 27,712 5.1 18,134 3.4 Net income $ 87,771 16.1 $ 58,709 10.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.93 $ 1.91 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,995 30,680 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 Pct.* 6/28/25 Pct. * Net sales $ 1,073,368 100.0 $ 1,048,651 100.0 Cost of goods sold 631,988 58.9 621,430 59.3 Gross profit 441,380 41.1 427,221 40.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 266,380 24.8 264,666 25.2 Income from operations 175,000 16.3 162,555 15.5 Interest expense, net 12,118 1.1 14,540 1.4 Other income, net 8,823 0.8 2,905 0.3 Income before income taxes 171,705 16.0 150,920 14.4 Provision for income taxes 40,383 3.8 34,706 3.3 Net income $ 131,322 12.2 $ 116,214 11.1 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.35 $ 3.78 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,205 30,744

* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) 6/27/26 12/31/25 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,982 $ 49,436 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,029 and $1,948 554,110 479,252 Inventories 808,020 959,019 Prepaids and other current assets 59,144 33,819 Total current assets 1,553,256 1,521,526 Property, plant, and equipment, net 166,768 168,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,782 112,805 Goodwill 387,334 387,334 Intangible assets, net 246,434 257,079 Other assets 41,589 45,557 Total assets $ 2,500,163 $ 2,493,078 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163,559 $ 185,125 Accrued compensation 23,155 30,756 Accrued customer rebates and returns 185,538 197,398 Current portion of long-term debt — 37,500 Other accrued liabilities 59,503 42,048 Total current liabilities 431,755 492,827 Long-term debt 440,479 402,413 Long-term operating lease liabilities 87,774 96,568 Deferred tax liabilities 3,794 3,977 Other long-term liabilities 21,321 20,218 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 29,665,940 and 30,391,955 shares issued and outstanding in 2026 and 2025, respectively 297 304 Additional paid-in capital 139,439 137,109 Retained earnings 1,380,443 1,344,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,139 ) (4,521 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,515,040 1,477,075 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,500,163 $ 2,493,078





Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) 6/27/26 6/28/25 6/27/26 6/28/25 Cash provided by operating activities $ 152,622 $ 8,548 $ 196,381 $ 59,785 Depreciation and amortization $ 13,909 $ 13,919 $ 27,907 $ 27,762 Capital expenditures $ 9,076 $ 8,450 $ 17,525 $ 19,435





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 6/28/25 6/27/26 6/28/25 Net income (GAAP) $ 87,771 $ 58,709 $ 131,322 $ 116,214 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,173 5,406 10,347 10,877 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 233 341 475 833 Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs [3] 802 — 802 — Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] — 33 — 147 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (1,470 ) (1,403 ) (2,754 ) (2,877 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 92,509 $ 63,086 $ 140,192 $ 125,194 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.93 $ 1.91 $ 4.35 $ 3.78 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.17 0.18 0.34 0.35 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs [3] 0.03 — 0.03 — Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] — 0.00 — 0.00 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)* $ 3.08 $ 2.06 $ 4.64 $ 4.07 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,995 30,680 30,205 30,744

* Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.



Adjusted SG&A Expenses:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 Pct.** 6/28/25 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 135,008 24.8 $ 137,032 25.3 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,173 ) (0.9 ) (5,406 ) (1.0 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (233 ) (0.0 ) (341 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] — — (33 ) (0.0 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 129,602 23.8 $ 131,252 24.3 Net sales $ 544,598 $ 540,959 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 Pct.** 6/28/25 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 266,380 24.8 $ 264,666 25.2 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (10,347 ) (1.0 ) (10,877 ) (1.0 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (475 ) (0.0 ) (833 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] — — (147 ) (0.0 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 255,558 23.8 $ 252,809 24.1 Net sales $ 1,073,368 $ 1,048,651

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted Other Income, Net: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26

Pct.**

6/28/25

Pct.**

Other income, net (GAAP) $ 5,577 1.0 $ 1,544 0.3 Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs [3] 802 0.1 — — Adjusted other income, net (Non-GAAP) $ 6,379 1.2 $ 1,544 0.3 Net sales $ 544,598 $ 540,959 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) 6/27/26 Pct.** 6/28/25 Pct.** Other income, net (GAAP) $ 8,823 0.8 $ 2,905 0.3 Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs [3] 802 0.1 — — Adjusted other income, net (Non-GAAP) $ 9,625 0.9 $ 2,905 0.3 Net sales $ 1,073,368 $ 1,048,651

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

[1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of an acquisition to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.2 million pretax (or $3.9 million after tax) and $10.3 million pretax (or $7.9 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 27, 2026, respectively. Such costs were $5.4 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) and $10.9 million pretax (or $8.2 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively.

[2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions and facility consolidation expenses. During the three and six months ended June 27, 2026, we incurred charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.2 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax), respectively. Such costs were $0.3 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax), during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively.

[3] – Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs totaled $0.8 million (or $0.6 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 27, 2026. These write-offs are associated with retirement of our term loan debt and the modification of our revolving credit facility.

[4] – Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction, including insurance continuation costs. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, the expenses were $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $0.1 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax), respectively.

[5] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above and totaled $(1.5) million and $(2.8) million during the three and six months ended June 27, 2026, respectively, and $(1.4) million and $(2.9) million during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.

2026 Guidance:

The Company updates the following guidance ranges related to its full year 2026 outlook:

Year Ending 12/31/2026 (unaudited) Low End High End Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 7.93 $ 8.23 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization 0.68 0.68 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs 0.03 0.03 Pretax write-off of capitalized debt issuance costs 0.03 0.03 Tax adjustment (related to above items) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.50 $ 8.80 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,000 30,000

Impact of IEEPA Recovery:

Three Months Ended 6/27/26 Six Months Ended 6/27/26 $ in thousands, except EPS Reported Recovery

Benefit Comparable Reported Recovery

Benefit Comparable Adjusted Gross Profit Light Duty $ 201,718 $ (38,646 ) $ 163,072 $ 355,921 $ (10,194 ) $ 345,727 Heavy Duty 17,160 (1,252 ) 15,908 31,753 (7 ) 31,746 Specialty Vehicle 32,347 (4,498 ) 27,849 53,706 (1,142 ) 52,564 Consolidated $ 251,225 $ (44,396 ) $ 206,829 $ 441,380 $ (11,343 ) $ 430,037 Adjusted Gross Margin Light Duty 47.5 % -9.1 % 38.4 % 42.0 % -1.2 % 40.8 % Heavy Duty 25.9 % -1.9 % 24.0 % 25.6 % 0.0 % 25.6 % Specialty Vehicle 59.9 % -8.3 % 51.6 % 53.1 % -1.1 % 51.9 % Consolidated 46.1 % -8.2 % 38.0 % 41.1 % -1.1 % 40.1 % Adjusted Operating Income Light Duty $ 104,740 $ (38,646 ) $ 66,094 $ 164,401 $ (10,194 ) $ 154,207 Heavy Duty 2,775 (1,252 ) 1,523 3,223 (7 ) 3,216 Specialty Vehicle 14,108 (4,498 ) 9,610 18,198 (1,142 ) 17,056 Consolidated $ 121,623 $ (44,396 ) $ 77,227 $ 185,822 $ (11,343 ) $ 174,479 Adjusted Operating Margin Light Duty 24.7 % -9.1 % 15.6 % 19.4 % -1.2 % 18.2 % Heavy Duty 4.2 % -1.9 % 2.3 % 2.6 % 0.0 % 2.6 % Specialty Vehicle 26.1 % -8.3 % 17.8 % 18.0 % -1.1 % 16.8 % Consolidated 22.3 % -8.2 % 14.2 % 17.3 % -1.1 % 16.3 % Adjusted Diluted EPS* Consolidated $ 3.08 $ (1.18 ) $ 1.90 $ 4.64 $ (0.30 ) $ 4.34

*Includes a prorated portion of the interest received as part of the IEEPA refund, which is included in Other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations