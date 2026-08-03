Vireo Growth to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) (“Vireo” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Vireo Growth management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 833 461 5787

International dial-in numbers

Meeting ID: 596468752

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/596468752

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company building a broad platform across cannabis and adjacent agricultural markets. The Company operates cultivation, manufacturing, retail dispensaries, home delivery, distribution, and agricultural supply businesses across the United States, creating exposure to both cannabis and complementary adjacent markets. With operations in 10 states and more than 170 dispensaries nationwide, Vireo combines disciplined capital allocation, strategic acquisitions, and local market execution to scale its platform and drive long-term shareholder value. The Company is focused on expanding market share and strengthening its portfolio of consumer brands and services, while supporting the customers, employees, shareholders, and communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com .

Contact Information:

Lynn Ricci

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investor@vireogrowth.com

(781) 956-7052