EVgo and Brixmor Expand Partnership to Provide More Fast Charging Choices for American Shoppers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) are expanding their partnership to add more than 500 new EVgo fast charging stalls in the U.S. Once complete, at least 90 Brixmor shopping centers — more than 25% of their portfolio — will feature EVgo fast chargers, building upon the companies’ long-standing partnership.

New locations for the EVgo chargers include Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Deployment will begin later this year with the first site of the expanded partnership expected in Barn Plaza, a Philadelphia suburb.

“Drivers across the U.S. want infrastructure options that integrate seamlessly into their routines, and shopping centers are an ideal place to get groceries, grab a bite or shop while charging,” said Scott Levitan, Executive Vice President, Growth at EVgo. “Expanding our partnership with Brixmor will help make EV charging even more accessible for drivers across the country while supporting the growing demand for public charging in everyday, convenient locations.”

The new Brixmor sites will feature up to 12 high-power EVgo chargers, an ideal fit for grocery store locations that the average American household visits 2-3 times per week.1 Installing EV infrastructure not only provides convenience for drivers, but it also directly benefits nearby businesses by delivering increased foot traffic and customer spending.2

“At Brixmor, we're committed to ensuring our shopping centers continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities,” said Laura McLaughlin, VP, Specialty Leasing, Brixmor Property Group. “Expanding EV charging infrastructure across our portfolio enhances convenience, supports growing consumer demand and reinforces our focus on creating vibrant destinations where people can seamlessly shop, dine and access everyday services.”

EVgo deployed its first charger with Brixmor in 2016 at a shopping center in Pleasanton, California.

1 FMI

2 Consumer Reports

About EVgo

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: EVgo’s plans, projections, and expectations regarding its partnership with Brixmor; EVgo’s product capabilities, features, availability, performance, and expected benefits, including for EVgo’s customers; and the speed and scope of EVgo’s infrastructure deployment at Brixmor properties. Forward-looking statements are based on EVgo’s management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictors of future results. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to EVgo as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and EVgo does not undertake any obligation to update these statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

For Investors:

investors@evgo.com

For Media:

press@evgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e94cf205-dc07-437c-8aa5-f659e7c0f2c0