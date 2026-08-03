Seaport Research Partners Launches New Digital Experience Reflecting the Continued Evolution of Its Independent Equity Research Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaport Research Partners ("Seaport" or "SRP"), a leading independent equity research platform serving institutional investors, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and digital experience.

The new platform represents an important milestone in Seaport's continued growth and provides a more comprehensive expression of the firm's differentiated approach to institutional equity research: combining the expertise and infrastructure of an established global financial-services organization with the independence, ownership, and economic alignment of an entrepreneurial platform.

Designed to serve institutional investors, corporate executives, prospective analysts, media organizations, and other market participants, the new website provides a clearer view into Seaport's research capabilities, sector coverage, corporate access offering, leadership, and operating model.

"Seaport was built around a fundamental belief that experienced professionals produce their best work when they are empowered to think independently, operate with accountability, and remain closely aligned with their clients," said Timothy Arthurs, Founder and Co-Head of Seaport Research Partners. "Our new digital platform reflects both the organization we have built and the direction in which we are continuing to grow. It communicates our capabilities more clearly, improves access to our people and perspectives, and creates a stronger foundation for the next chapter of the firm."

A Digital Platform Built Around the Seaport Model. The firm brings together senior analysts and strategists with deep sector expertise, institutional relationships, and extensive experience at leading global investment banks and research organizations.

The new website translates that model into a streamlined and institutional-quality digital experience centered around several core areas:

Research and sector coverage: A comprehensive presentation of Seaport's senior-led research capabilities across 10 sectors and approximately 60 industries, including consumer, energy, financial services, industrials, materials, technology, utilities, macro strategy, special situations, and plans to add healthcare and life sciences soon.

Institutional client experience: A clearer articulation of Seaport's differentiated research, bespoke analysis, high-touch service model, corporate access capabilities, conferences, field research, executive engagement, and expert events.

Analyst platform: Dedicated resources for accomplished analysts and strategists seeking greater independence, ownership-oriented economics, institutional distribution, regulatory infrastructure, and the ability to build and grow their own research franchises.

Newsroom and market perspectives: A centralized destination highlighting media appearances, market commentary, firm announcements, analyst insights, and other developments from across the Seaport platform.

Expanded accessibility: Simplified navigation, responsive mobile performance, improved content organization, and clearer pathways for institutional inquiries, press engagement, talent recruitment, and client access.

The experience was developed to provide greater clarity without sacrificing the depth expected by sophisticated institutional audiences. Its architecture also establishes a scalable foundation through which Seaport can continue expanding its research coverage, publishing market perspectives, showcasing analyst expertise, and supporting new institutional relationships.

Connecting Independent Thinking With Institutional Reach. Seaport Research Partners was created to address a structural shift within the equity research industry.

"As traditional platforms have become increasingly centralized, Seaport has developed an alternative model that allows highly experienced analysts to maintain entrepreneurial independence while accessing the infrastructure, distribution, financial strength, technology, compliance resources, and institutional relationships required to operate at scale," said Justin Cable, Founder and Co-Head of Seaport Research Partners, and Director of Equity Research.

Through its affiliation with Seaport Global Securities and The Seaport Group Europe, the platform provides access to more than 4,000 opened institutional accounts and a network of approximately 210 senior sales and trading professionals across the capital structure. This infrastructure enables Seaport analysts to concentrate on producing differentiated research, developing actionable investment ideas, and building durable relationships with institutional clients.

For investors, the model provides direct access to experienced professionals whose incentives are closely connected to the quality, relevance, and long-term value of their research franchises. For analysts, it offers the opportunity to operate with greater autonomy while remaining supported by a fully integrated institutional platform.

The redesigned digital experience reflects this alignment by organizing Seaport's capabilities around the two groups at the center of its model: the institutional investors who depend on differentiated insight and the analysts responsible for producing it.

"Our objective was not simply to modernize the firm's online presence," Arthurs added. "It was to create a platform that communicates what makes Seaport fundamentally different: senior talent, independent thinking, actionable ideas, and trusted institutional partnerships."

The new Seaport Research Partners website is now live at seaportrp.com.

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners is an independent equity research platform built for institutional investors and entrepreneurial research professionals. The firm delivers senior-led fundamental research, differentiated market intelligence, bespoke analysis, and corporate access across a broad range of sectors and industries.

Seaport's model empowers experienced analysts to operate with independence, ownership, and favorable economics while benefiting from institutional distribution, financial strength, technology, compliance infrastructure, sales and trading capabilities, and global client relationships.





Seaport Research Partners provides brokerage services as a division of Seaport Global Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and provides investment advisory services through Seaport Research Partners LLC. Seaport Global Securities LLC, doing business as Seaport Research Partners, and Seaport Research Partners LLC are affiliates under the common control of Seaport Global Holdings LLC.

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For more information about Seaport Research Partners, contact the company here:



Seaport Research Partners

Justin Cable

949-274-8052

hello@seaportrp.com

360 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10017