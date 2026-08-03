DentaBiome Details Oral Postbiotic Formula and Sourcing Amid 2026 Dental Caries Research

Tallmadge, OH, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. DentaBiome is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

A 2026 meta-analysis in BMC Oral Health compared probiotic, prebiotic, synbiotic, and postbiotic approaches to dental caries prevention, part of a wider body of published research examining microbiome-modulating strategies for oral health. DentaBiome, a Berry Frost chewable dietary supplement formulated as an oral postbiotic, is built around bacterial strains from this same research category. Current directions call for one tablet daily, chewed or allowed to dissolve. DentaBiome is manufactured in the United States and is available through the official DentaBiome website.

Oral Postbiotic Category Context

Postbiotics are non-living metabolic byproducts of bacterial fermentation, distinct from probiotics, which rely on live microorganisms. Because postbiotics contain no living organisms, they are not subject to the same storage-stability or survival-through-digestion constraints associated with live-culture probiotic products. Dental caries is increasingly understood in dental research as a biofilm-mediated ecological condition rather than a single-cause disease, which has driven the growing research interest described above in microbiome-modulating approaches — including probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics, and postbiotics — as a complement to established prevention methods such as fluoride use and mechanical plaque removal. Oral postbiotic supplementation is an emerging category within this broader research area and within the oral-care and dietary-supplement markets.

DentaBiome Ingredient Sourcing

DentaBiome's formula is proprietary. The blend includes Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex, L. Salivarius, L. Rhamnosus, BioFresh Clean Complex, xylitol, purple carrot powder, and cranberry extract. Individual component amounts are not disclosed on accessible product pages, and a complete drug-interaction profile is not available.

Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus salivarius, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus are among the bacterial species most frequently studied in postbiotic oral-health research for their interactions with Streptococcus mutans, the bacterium most closely associated with dental caries. Xylitol is a sugar alcohol studied in dental research as a non-cariogenic sweetener alternative. Cranberry extract's proanthocyanin content has been studied for anti-adhesive properties against oral bacteria, and purple carrot powder is a source of anthocyanin antioxidant compounds. These are general research associations for the ingredient categories DentaBiome uses; they describe the research area, not a finished-product outcome specific to DentaBiome.

DentaBiome states that it is manufactured at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. FDA facility registration confirms compliance with federal registration requirements under the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act framework; it is not equivalent to FDA approval of the finished product or its ingredients.

Postbiotic Research Context

A 2026 meta-analysis in BMC Oral Health reviewed 25 studies comparing probiotic, prebiotic, synbiotic, and postbiotic approaches to dental caries prevention, with 18 randomized trials contributing to the pooled analysis. The review found probiotics showed the clearest clinical signal, significantly reducing new or progressive caries in pediatric trials, while adult probiotic trials showed no significant benefit. Evidence specific to prebiotics, synbiotics, and postbiotics was sparse and heterogeneous by comparison, and was largely limited to microbiological endpoints such as reductions in Streptococcus mutans levels rather than clinical caries outcomes.

A separate 2025 systematic review in Clinical and Experimental Dental Research, focused specifically on postbiotics, examined 21 studies (three randomized controlled trials and eighteen in vitro studies) and found that postbiotics derived from various Lactobacillus species showed inhibitory effects on Streptococcus mutans growth, biofilm formation, and virulence gene expression in laboratory conditions, with some evidence also pointing to modulation of oral pH and enamel remineralization. A 2025 comprehensive review in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, examining synbiotic and postbiotic supplementation across both dental caries and periodontal disease research, found postbiotics have also been studied as a potential adjunct to conventional periodontal treatments such as scaling and root planing, with proposed mechanisms including modulation of inflammation and reduction of pathogenic biofilm presence.

Across this body of research, postbiotic-specific evidence is consistently described as earlier-stage than probiotic evidence, limited by a predominance of in vitro studies, short follow-up periods in available trials, and variation across study designs. DentaBiome's formula is built around postbiotic strains from this same research category; these findings describe the research area generally and are not a claim about DentaBiome's finished-product performance.

Consumer Safety Considerations

DentaBiome does not disclose individual component amounts or a complete interaction profile; medication and supplement compatibility for individual users cannot be determined from the information available. This applies in particular to anyone currently taking prescription medication, anyone with an autoimmune condition, or anyone currently taking antibiotics, since bacterial-derived supplement ingredients are a category where a healthcare provider's input is commonly recommended before starting use. A qualified healthcare professional can address individual questions. DentaBiome is a dietary supplement and does not replace brushing, flossing, or professional dental care; dentist-recommended treatment should continue independent of supplement use.

Availability and Purchase Terms

DentaBiome is currently offered as a one-time purchase; no subscription or auto-ship is confirmed on accessible order pages. Current pricing and package options are confirmed at checkout on the official website. Domestic orders ship free within the United States, with tracking issued within 60 hours of order confirmation and delivery estimated at 5 to 7 business days. International shipping is available to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom at $19.95, with delivery estimated at 10 to 15 business days.

DentaBiome offers a 60-day return window. Customers are asked to contact support before returning a package, at which point return instructions are provided; empty and unopened bottles are both eligible for return, and the customer is responsible for return shipping costs.

Contact Information

Email: support@getdentabiome.com

Phone: 1-814-885-4823, Monday through Friday

Returns: Adem Naturals, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278 USA

Summary

DentaBiome is a Berry Frost chewable oral postbiotic supplement built around a proprietary Lactobacillus-derived blend, manufactured at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified US facility. The product is available as a one-time purchase with a 60-day return window, domestic and select international shipping, and a published contact and return process.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. DentaBiome is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially during pregnancy, nursing, medication use, or a medical condition.