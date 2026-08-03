WareMatch Partners With ShipPlug to Unlock Shipping Savings For 3PL Operators

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WareMatch, the platform connecting shippers with available warehouse storage space across the U.S. and globally, has entered into an exclusivity partnership with ShipPlug, a shipping intelligence company that automates FedEx and UPS refund recovery for businesses. The integration is live on warematch.com , with a dedicated landing page currently in development.

What the partnership does

ShipPlug's software monitors carrier invoices in the background, flags late deliveries, and automatically files refund claims against FedEx and UPS service guarantees on behalf of the shipper. There is no change to existing shipping workflows. A business connects its FedEx or UPS account number, and ShipPlug's system handles the rest, recovering money on shipments that arrive late. ShipPlug charges no upfront fee and takes a percentage only of the savings it recovers.

Through this exclusivity agreement, WareMatch is licensing ShipPlug's technology and making it available free of charge to its network of 3PLs and shippers. Every warehouse listed on WareMatch, and every shipper using the platform to find warehouse space, can now access ShipPlug's refund automation without signing up independently.

ShipPlug, which combines proprietary software with over 50 years of combined supply chain experience, has historically focused on direct-to-business relationships. This agreement gives the company its first structured entry into the 3PL market at scale, using WareMatch's existing network as the distribution channel.

Why it matters for 3PLs and shippers

Carrier refunds for late deliveries are a well-documented but widely missed revenue recovery opportunity. FedEx and UPS both offer service guarantees tied to delivery windows, and claims can be filed when those windows are missed. In practice, most shippers don't have the internal bandwidth to audit invoices and file claims consistently. The savings go uncollected.

For 3PLs specifically, this creates a tangible differentiator when talking to prospective clients. A warehouse that can tell a shipper, "You'll recover money on late deliveries automatically, starting day one" has something concrete to put on the table.

Ryan Kalisky, CEO and co-founder of WareMatch, sees this as the core problem the partnership solves:

"This partnership allows us to bring an additional layer of operational value to our users while helping ShipPlug expand deeper into the 3PL market. Many companies simply do not have the time or internal processes to consistently monitor refund claims and shipping invoice discrepancies, causing savings opportunities to go unchecked. ShipPlug's product is extremely non-invasive and user-friendly, which aligns closely with WareMatch's approach to user experience."

For 3PLs specifically, that translates into a concrete selling point. Nick DiNatale, CEO and co-founder of ShipPlug, points to what their clients are already seeing in practice:



"We've seen 3PL clients recover thousands in carrier refunds they didn't even know they were owed. Pairing that with lower rates from day one? That's a story 3PLs can bring to every prospect conversation they have. The beauty of this integration is how passive it is for WareMatch. ShipPlug runs in the background, flagging late deliveries and automatically filing claims. The warehouse doesn't change a single workflow, and their clients start saving immediately."

Kalisky framed the deal as a net gain for both sides: WareMatch gets a free value-add for its users, and ShipPlug gets direct access to a market it hasn't had a structured channel into before. ShipPlug underlines another aspect of what they're aiming for through the WareMatch network:

"WareMatch has built something real in the 3PL discovery space. We want every warehouse on their platform to be able to say: our clients ship smarter here. That's what ShipPlug delivers."

Who this is for

This partnership is relevant to any business that:

Ships with FedEx or UPS and currently does not audit invoices for refund eligibility

Operates as a 3PL and wants an added value proposition for shipper clients

Is actively looking for warehouse storage space and wants to compare fulfillment options that include built-in cost recovery tools





WareMatch serves shippers looking for 3PL providers for fulfillment, ecommerce warehousing, and flexible warehouse capacity across the US. The platform allows businesses to find warehouse space, compare 3PL providers, and now, access carrier refund automation as part of the process.

About WareMatch

WareMatch is a centralized 3PL marketplace that enables businesses to browse, compare, and connect directly with third-party logistics providers based on their operational requirements. The platform allows 3PL operators to create digital listings that more comprehensively market their available space, alongside a streamlined quoting process powered by an intake form tied directly to each listing and managed through a centralized dashboard. WareMatch was founded in 2025 by Ryan Kalisky, Ben Toulch, and Rahul Bains and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Learn more at warematch.com .

About ShipPlug

ShipPlug is a technology platform for parcel shipping savings that helps businesses reduce shipping costs by up to 50% without changing their existing processes. More than a platform, ShipPlug is a community. When a business joins, they gain a team that actively monitors their shipping costs, adapts when carrier rates change, and won’t walk away once savings are found. By combining proprietary software with over 50 years of combined supply chain expertise, ShipPlug automates refund tracking, audits carrier invoices, and secures lower rates with UPS and FedEx on an ongoing basis. Learn more at shipplug.com .

Media Contact:

WareMatch warematch.com

Matthew Mashaal

matt@warematch.com

+1 (514) 742-1252

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24e760e2-5678-483c-89ea-9b62de28bd26