Direct Meds Expands DirectMax Patient Access and Prescription Fulfillment Information

Houston, TX, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. Direct Meds connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who independently determine whether prescription treatment is clinically appropriate. Prescription medication is available only after consultation and approval by a licensed healthcare provider. Approval is not guaranteed.

Direct Meds operates the online platform and does not practice medicine. Licensed healthcare providers make prescribing decisions, and licensed third-party pharmacies verify and fill approved prescriptions.

Direct Meds has expanded the information supporting DirectMax to clarify how adults move through online intake, independent clinical evaluation, prescription approval and pharmacy fulfillment. The updated framework separates Direct Meds’ technology and administrative services from the medical decisions made by licensed healthcare providers.

Direct Meds manages the online platform used for account access, intake submission, provider communication, billing and order-status support. A licensed healthcare provider evaluates each patient’s health history, current medications, treatment goals and potential contraindications before determining whether prescription treatment is appropriate.

Completing the intake does not guarantee approval. Payment also does not guarantee that a prescription will be issued. A provider may request additional information, decline treatment, recommend another form of care or determine that an in-person medical evaluation is needed.

When treatment is approved, the provider selects the medication strength and directions based on the patient’s medical profile. The approved prescription then moves to a licensed third-party pharmacy for pharmacist verification, preparation and fulfillment.

DirectMax Telehealth Access Structure

DirectMax uses a three-part structure designed around platform access, independent clinical judgment and licensed-pharmacy fulfillment. Direct Meds operates the technology platform. Licensed healthcare providers make medical decisions. Licensed third-party pharmacies prepare and ship approved prescriptions.

The separation of these responsibilities is designed to keep administrative support distinct from clinical care. Direct Meds customer-support representatives can assist with account access, billing, refill settings, order status and cancellation requests. Medical questions, treatment selection and dosage decisions remain with licensed healthcare professionals.

DirectMax access begins with an online health intake. The intake collects information concerning prescription medications, nonprescription drugs, supplements, allergies, medical conditions, prior treatment experiences and other facts relevant to the provider’s evaluation.

Complete and accurate information is necessary because prescription erectile-dysfunction medications can interact with other drugs and may not be suitable for patients with certain cardiovascular, blood-pressure, kidney, liver or eye conditions.

A provider may request clarification or additional documentation before making a decision. A provider may also determine that the online information is not sufficient and recommend an in-person evaluation.

DirectMax is available only to eligible adults in states where the provider network, telehealth service and pharmacy fulfillment are supported. Provider and pharmacy availability may vary by patient location.

DirectMax Compounded-Medication Information

DirectMax contains sildenafil, tadalafil and apomorphine in a compounded rapid-dissolve tablet. The medication requires a prescription and is prepared for an approved patient after an independent clinical review.

DirectMax is not an FDA-approved finished drug product. Compounded medications do not undergo the same premarket approval process applied to FDA-approved finished medications.

Individual active ingredients may be used in separately approved drug products. Those approvals do not constitute FDA approval of the combined DirectMax formulation, its dosage form or its patient-specific prescription.

The DirectMax formulation is designed to combine three active ingredients in a rapid-dissolve tablet. A licensed provider determines whether this compounded approach is clinically appropriate for the patient. The provider also determines the strength and directions for use.

Patients should not select a strength based solely on its name or adjust the prescribed dosage without professional guidance. A higher strength is not automatically appropriate for every patient.

Individual response can vary based on health history, medication use, metabolism, dosage and other patient-specific factors. Direct Meds does not guarantee a particular result, onset time or duration.

Independent Eligibility Decisions

DirectMax eligibility is determined individually. The provider evaluates the complete health intake rather than relying only on age, treatment preference or a requested medication strength.

Patients must disclose cardiovascular conditions, chest pain, low blood pressure, recent heart attack or stroke, kidney disease, liver disease and relevant eye conditions. A previous adverse reaction to prescription medication must also be included.

Patients must identify all prescription medications, over-the-counter products and supplements currently used. Drug-interaction risks can affect whether treatment is appropriate and which dosage may be considered.

The provider may approve treatment, deny treatment or recommend another care pathway. The provider may also request updated health information during continued treatment.

Direct Meds supports communication through the platform, while licensed healthcare professionals remain responsible for clinical questions and treatment decisions. Patients experiencing unexpected symptoms or medication concerns should contact the appropriate healthcare professional.

Prescription Safety and Interaction Information

Prescription erectile-dysfunction medications must not be combined with nitrates used for chest pain. The combination can cause a dangerous decrease in blood pressure.

DirectMax must also not be combined with guanylate cyclase stimulators such as riociguat. Patients must disclose every medication and supplement used during the clinical-review process.

Potential effects associated with the listed active ingredients may include headache, flushing, nasal congestion, indigestion, dizziness, nausea, back discomfort, muscle discomfort, temporary vision changes and irritation beneath the tongue.

The occurrence and severity of side effects can vary. The prescribing provider and dispensing pharmacist evaluate the patient’s complete medical profile and provide the controlling safety instructions.

Patients should read the prescription label and accompanying pharmacy information before using the medication. The medication should be used only as directed by the prescribing provider.

Emergency medical care is required for an erection lasting longer than four hours, sudden vision loss, sudden hearing loss, chest pain or severe dizziness. Direct Meds customer support cannot replace emergency medical services.

Licensed-Pharmacy Fulfillment

Approved DirectMax prescriptions are sent to licensed third-party compounding pharmacies. The applicable pharmacy may vary based on patient location, provider network, product availability and state requirements.

A pharmacist verifies each prescription before the medication is prepared and shipped. The pharmacy may contact the patient or provider when additional information is needed.

Prescription packages do not use child-resistant packaging. Patients must store the medication securely and keep it away from children, household members and unintended users.

Prescription medication must be used only by the individual for whom it was prescribed. Patients should not share the medication or use a prescription issued to another person.

Delivery timing may vary following provider approval and pharmacist verification. Completing an intake or submitting payment does not create a guaranteed shipment date.

DirectMax Pricing and Checkout Structure

DirectMax pricing depends on the provider-selected strength, quantity and plan configuration. Standard packages contain six doses, with final pricing displayed through the secure checkout process.

The checkout total may include pharmacy, medical-group and platform fees. Available pricing or plan configurations may change, and the amount displayed before payment controls the applicable transaction.

Patients can review the selected quantity, recurring-plan status, billing interval and total charge before completing checkout. Direct Meds provides the applicable transaction details through the patient account and checkout process.

Recurring Plans and Billing Notices

Certain Direct Meds products are available through recurring plans. The payment method connected to the patient account may be charged every 30 days according to the terms displayed during enrollment.

Direct Meds schedules an advance notice approximately five to seven days before the next recurring charge. The notice allows patients to review the upcoming transaction, account information and refill settings.

Patients may turn off auto-refill through the account portal up to 48 hours before the next processing date. A request submitted after processing begins may not stop that billing cycle.

The recurring total may include pharmacy, medical-group and platform fees. Patients should retain checkout confirmations, billing notices and order emails for their records.

Prescription Cancellation and Refund Terms

Direct Meds allows patients to request cancellation of a new prescription order within 24 hours when the order has not yet reached the provider network. A cancellation request does not guarantee that processing can still be stopped.

Prescription orders generally cannot be canceled after the clinical or pharmacy process has advanced. Medication already received is generally not refundable.

Limited exceptions may apply to incorrect medication, damaged products, products that do not meet applicable safety standards, unshipped orders or medication denied during clinical review.

Returned medication may be subject to a $35 disposal fee. Patients should contact customer support within 48 hours of receiving an affected shipment.

Patient Privacy and Account Access

The Direct Meds intake process collects personal, medical, identity and payment information needed to support platform access, clinical review and prescription fulfillment.

Patients should review the applicable privacy terms and any separate privacy notices provided by the medical group, healthcare provider or pharmacy involved in their care.

Direct Meds encourages patients to use a private device, secure internet connection and confidential account password. Account credentials should not be shared.

Patients should confirm that submitted medical information, delivery details and payment information remain accurate. Changes in medication use or health history should be communicated to the appropriate healthcare professional.

Direct Meds Patient Support

Direct Meds provides support for account access, billing, refill settings, order status and cancellation requests.

Email: help@directmeds.com

help@directmeds.com Phone: (888) 696-7176

(888) 696-7176 Support hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, daily

Medical questions belong with a licensed healthcare provider. Prescription-preparation and dispensing questions may require assistance from the applicable pharmacy. A medical emergency requires immediate emergency care.

DirectMax access remains subject to independent clinical approval, pharmacist verification, supported-state availability and current checkout terms. Direct Meds operates the platform, licensed providers make medical decisions, and licensed pharmacies prepare and fulfill approved prescriptions.

Compounded-medication notice: DirectMax is a compounded prescription medication and is not FDA approved as a finished drug product. Prescription treatment is available only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that it is clinically appropriate for the individual patient.