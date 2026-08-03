BITGO HOLDINGS DEADLINE FRIDAY AUGUST 7th: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges BitGo Holdings, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In BitGo (BTGO) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired (a) BitGo Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s January 22, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO” or“Offering”); and/or (b) BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BTGO) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) BitGo Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s January 22, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering ”); and/or (b) BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

The lawsuit alleges that BitGo’s Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering were negligently prepared, and that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (i) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to BitGo’s business and financial performance; and (ii) consequently, Defendants’ statements regarding BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis.





What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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