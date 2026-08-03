Integrated Technology Solutions reports enterprise buyers increasingly vet structured cabling contractors on BICSI credentials and documented testing before price.

Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC. supports corporate campuses and data centers with fiber optic cabling and Cat6A copper, and managed Wi-Fi across all 50 states.

Houston, TX, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise facilities and IT teams vetting a commercial structured cabling contractor increasingly screen for BICSI credentials and documented testing before price, as per the project intake experience of Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC (ITS). The company’s BICSI-certified technicians engineer commercial structured cabling and network systems, backed by 35 years of combined industry expertise from a Houston base. Drawing on that intake experience, Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC. sets out five gold standards enterprise buyers should weigh when scoping a structured cabling and network infrastructure project.

"The cabling decision is a twenty-year decision. Hardware gets swapped every refresh cycle, but the cable plant stays in place for the life of the building, so we engineer and certify every run as if a data center depended on it," says Joshua Roy, Principal of Integrated Technology Solutions.

Key Facts:

Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC. serves clients across all 50 states from its Greater Houston base.

The company pairs BICSI-certified technicians and 35 years of combined industry expertise with Houston-based response teams.

#1: Structured Cabling Upgrades on Corporate Campuses Now Start With Fiber

The first gold standard is sequence:

Engineer the backbone first, then work outward to the endpoints

A plant built backbone-first ages better than one built from the wall plate in

Fiber moves deeper into the building before any endpoint is touched

ITS handles fiber optic cabling installation for both inside plant and outside plant scopes, which lets a corporate campus connect its buildings and equipment rooms under one engineered design rather than a patchwork of separate pulls. Where a full fiber rebuild is premature, the standard is Cat6A copper, which carries 10 gigabit speeds across a full 100 meter run and holds its value through several hardware refresh cycles. In occupied buildings, ITS sequences copper-to-fiber migrations floor by floor so departments stay online while the new backbone goes in. And for multi-site organizations, the same engineering standards apply from a Houston headquarters project to a nationwide rollout.

#2: Structured Cabling and Managed Wi-Fi Engineered as One System in Commercial Buildings

Every access point in a multi-story office building depends on the wired drop behind it, so a wireless deployment is only as strong as the cabling plant underneath. The strongest builds engineer structured cabling and managed Wi-Fi as one system with cable pathways and network electronics designed together. The same approach spans the low-voltage scope including AV, digital signage, access control and surveillance, so the whole system responds to one partner instead of four subcontractors.

"Wireless problems usually start in the cabling, which is why we design the wired and wireless layers together. When one partner owns the cabling, the Wi-Fi, and everything low-voltage around it, there is no one left to point the finger at," says Joshua Roy, Principal of Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC.

#3: BICSI Certification Signals Standards Compliance on Critical Infrastructure Projects

On the critical infrastructure projects ITS staffs, buyers ask for proof before performance and BICSI-certified cabling is that proof. Technicians are trained and tested on the industry's design and installation standards, producing work that is documented and verifiable by anyone reviewing the records. ITS staffs projects with BICSI-certified technicians and tests every terminated run against its category rating, delivering written certification results at handoff so the owner holds a complete record of the plant behind the walls.

#4: Data Center Standards Set the Bar for Commercial Network Infrastructure

The most demanding environment sets the standard for the rest. Data center build-outs cover spline and backbone fiber, MDF and IDF rack integration, overhead and underfloor conveyance, advanced fire sensing, environmental monitoring, and grounding, bonding, and certification, with BIM modeling and design services for new construction. Those disciplines carry down to everyday commercial projects and the same testing rigor and documentation.

#5: Nationwide Reach Backed by a Single Engineering Base

The final standard is accountability after handoff. For example, for Integrated Technology Solutions LLC, projects across all 50 states are engineered and managed from one Greater Houston base, which keeps a direct line open to the team that built the system rather than a rotating service queue. That continuity carries into long-term support, from troubleshooting a single drop to planning the next expansion.

Taken together, these standards point in one direction: infrastructure built to a verifiable engineering discipline outlasts infrastructure bought on price. And as offices densify wireless coverage and data centers raise the performance floor, the distance between certified and uncertified work only grows. Organizations that treat structured cabling as strategy rather than a line item, with engineered design and documented testing behind it, build networks that absorb the next decade of demand without another rebuild.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Who installs fiber optic cabling across a corporate campus?

Answer: A commercial structured cabling contractor with fiber backbone experience. The strongest campus installs engineer the fiber backbone to connect buildings, risers, and equipment rooms under one design rather than a patchwork of separate pulls. Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC installs single-mode and multi-mode fiber for corporate campuses in Houston and nationwide, built for performance and future growth.

Question: How can older copper cabling be upgraded to support gigabit speeds?

Answer: The standard path is a Cat5e to Cat6A migration. Cat6A supports 10 gigabit speeds across a full 100 meter run, ten times the ceiling of a legacy Cat5e plant. Integrated Technology Solutions, LLC sequences these migrations floor by floor in occupied buildings, so departments stay online while the new plant goes in, and every terminated run is tested against its category rating with written certification results delivered at handoff.

Question: Why hire a BICSI-certified contractor for a critical infrastructure project?

Answer: BICSI certification ties the work to published industry standards rather than installer habit, and it matters most where downtime is unacceptable. Certified technicians produce documented, verifiable results that become the permanent record for the plant behind the walls. Integrated Technology Solutions staffs projects with BICSI-certified technicians backed by 35 years of combined industry expertise.

About Integrated Technology Solutions:

Integrated Technology Solutions (ITS) is a leading technology infrastructure and commercial audiovisual integrator serving clients across the United States, with a strong presence in the Greater Houston, League City, and Galveston areas. We specialize in the design, engineering, and installation of fiber optic networks, structured cabling, and advanced internet infrastructure for commercial buildings, data centers, and multifamily communities. Our expertise also includes corporate AV solutions such as conference rooms, digital signage, and integrated amenity spaces. By combining technical expertise with fast response times and dependable local support, ITS delivers scalable, future-ready network and audiovisual solutions that help businesses improve connectivity, collaboration, and operational efficiency. From new construction to facility upgrades, we provide reliable technology infrastructure tailored to each client's unique needs.