Elizabeth, NJ, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official Power Blast Plus website.

Denver Water declared a Stage 1 drought in March 2026 and introduced mandatory two-day-per-week outdoor watering limits as part of a districtwide goal to cut total water use by 20 percent. California American Water introduced similar two-day-per-week outdoor watering limits for Los Angeles County customers as drought conditions continue statewide. Under Denver Water's current restrictions, vehicle washing and power washing remain permitted activities, with personal vehicles able to be washed on any day using a bucket or a hand-held hose fitted with a shut-off nozzle.

Power Blast Plus's product label lists a standard garden hose connection, an adjustable Precision Flow nozzle, and solid metal construction — the category of hand-held, hose-connected tool households are turning to for permitted outdoor tasks like vehicle washing under two-day-per-week watering schedules, since it draws from an existing hose connection rather than a dedicated water line. The brand has made its setup instructions and safety statements available for consumers to review directly before purchase.

What Does the Power Blast Plus Label Disclose?

Power Blast Plus's label identifies a small set of core specifications: a standard garden hose connection, an adjustable Precision Flow nozzle, a lightweight and ergonomic housing, extended reach, and solid metal components. Each is a commonly labeled feature for hose-fed cleaning attachments, and specifications can vary between manufacturers and product versions, so consumers shouldn't assume that similarly described products share the same materials, spray range, or construction as Power Blast Plus.

Standard Garden Hose Connection

Power Blast Plus connects to a standard garden hose thread and draws its water supply entirely from the connected hose. Power Blast Plus's label discloses no separate electric motor, battery, or powered pump, meaning available water pressure and flow depend on the property's own hose and water supply rather than the nozzle itself.

Precision Flow Adjustable Nozzle

Power Blast Plus's nozzle is labeled as adjustable, moving between a wider spray pattern for general rinsing and a more concentrated stream for tougher outdoor buildup. The label notes that surface materials vary, and recommends testing a gentler spray setting on painted, finished, or otherwise delicate surfaces before regular use.

Solid Metal Construction and Ergonomic Design

Power Blast Plus's housing uses solid metal components together with a lightweight, ergonomic grip and extended reach. The label positions these as durability and handling features intended for repeated outdoor use rather than performance claims tied to a specific cleaning outcome.

Compatibility with Soap and Cleaning Solutions

Power Blast Plus's label discloses compatibility with soap and other cleaning solutions in addition to water alone. The instructions supplied with the product govern which cleaning formulas are appropriate and how they should be applied through the nozzle.

Product Specifications

Connection type: standard garden hose thread. Power source: none — water-fed via connected hose; no battery, motor, or powered pump. Construction: solid metal nozzle components with lightweight housing. Spray settings: multiple adjustable patterns, from wide rinse to concentrated stream. Reach: extended, for patio and outdoor-surface access. Compatible media: water; compatible soap and cleaning solutions per product instructions.

Power Blast Plus's manufacturer may update materials or spray-setting configurations over time; the label and instructions included with a given unit govern for that product.

What to Check on the Power Blast Plus Label

Power Blast Plus's packaging and product instructions disclose the following details:

Hose connection type

Spray setting range

Construction materials

Compatibility with soap and cleaning solutions

Recommended use on delicate or painted surfaces

Manufacturer support contact information

Reading the Power Blast Plus Instructions

Hose-fed cleaning attachments typically include instructions covering connection type, spray-setting operation, surface recommendations, and basic care guidance. Power Blast Plus's own instructions carry each of these sections, directing users to connect the nozzle to a standard hose, select a spray setting suited to the surface or task, and test a gentler setting on delicate materials before general use.

Safety Considerations Before Using Power Blast Plus

Power Blast Plus is a passive, non-electric attachment that functions only when connected to an active water source. The label recommends testing a gentler spray setting on delicate, painted, or finished surfaces before regular use, and following the instructions supplied with the product for spray selection and use with any cleaning solution. Results can vary by task, surface condition, water supply, and cleaning method.

Contact Information

Power Blast Plus customer support: support@buyevergreen.co | +1 (877) 375-4479. Support can address setup questions, product instructions, and general product inquiries.

Label and Instruction Transparency

Power Blast Plus's label discloses a standard garden hose connection, an adjustable Precision Flow nozzle, solid metal construction, and compatibility with soap and cleaning solutions, along with safety guidance for delicate surfaces. This information is provided as label and instruction transparency, not as a claim about cleaning outcomes or a comparison against other products. Surface materials vary, and Power Blast Plus's label recommends testing a gentler spray setting on painted, finished, or otherwise delicate surfaces before general use, since the same spray setting will not perform identically across every material.

The full setup instructions and safety statements included with the product cover hose connection, spray-setting operation, and surface recommendations in further detail. Consumers with questions about the label or instructions can reach Power Blast Plus support directly at support@buyevergreen.co or +1 (877) 375-4479.

Summary

Power Blast Plus's latest update centers on label and instruction transparency — outlining its standard garden hose connection, adjustable Precision Flow nozzle, solid metal construction, and safety statements to support informed purchasing decisions, without making promotional statements about cleaning outcomes. Consumers are encouraged to review the complete product instructions and follow the manufacturer's guidance for spray selection and surface compatibility.