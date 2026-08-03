Saving for Retirement, or Successfully Living in Retirement? Bean Harbor Advisors Highlights the Critical Difference

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans spend decades focused on saving for retirement, yet many discover that transitioning from accumulating assets to living on those assets presents an entirely new set of financial challenges.

According to Bean Harbor Advisors Founder Jeff Blocker, this transition, known as the “decumulation phase” of retirement, is one of the most overlooked aspects of long-term financial planning.

While many investors devote years to building retirement savings, fewer recognize that generating reliable retirement income involves an entirely different collection of risks, decisions, and strategies than accumulating wealth during their working years.

“Saving for retirement and living in retirement require two completely different mindsets,” said Jeff Blocker, Founder and Financial Advisor at Bean Harbor Advisors. “Accumulating assets is largely about growth. Retirement is about creating confidence that your income can support the life you’ve worked so hard to build, while adapting to taxes, healthcare costs, inflation, market volatility, and changing family circumstances.”



Financial professionals often refer to this transition as moving from the accumulation phase to the decumulation phase. While investment growth remains important, retirees must also address questions that simply do not exist during earlier stages of life.

These include:

How much income can safely be withdrawn each year?

How should Social Security benefits be coordinated with retirement income?

What role should guaranteed income play?

How can taxes be minimized over multiple decades of retirement?

How should Medicare decisions integrate into an overall financial plan?

How should estate planning fit alongside investment management?

According to research from organizations including the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), Americans consistently identify outliving their retirement savings as one of their greatest financial concerns. Rising healthcare expenses, longer life expectancies, inflation, and market uncertainty have only increased the complexity of retirement planning.

Bean Harbor Advisors believes these challenges require a comprehensive planning approach rather than isolated financial products.

“Our conversations aren’t simply about investments,” Blocker explained. “They’re about helping people understand how every major financial decision interacts with every other decision. Retirement income, Social Security, Medicare, taxes, estate planning; they’re all connected.”



Unlike many advisory relationships that focus primarily on portfolio management, Bean Harbor emphasizes coordinated retirement planning across multiple disciplines.

That includes helping clients understand:

Sustainable retirement income strategies

Social Security claiming decisions

Medicare planning considerations

Roth conversion opportunities

Tax-efficient withdrawal strategies

Estate planning coordination

Long-term legacy planning

The objective is to help clients move into retirement with greater clarity and confidence.



Retirement Is No Longer a Single Event

Retirement today often lasts twenty to thirty years or more.

During that time, retirees may experience changing tax laws, healthcare needs, market cycles, family transitions, housing decisions, charitable goals, and estate planning updates.

Because of this, retirement planning increasingly resembles an ongoing process rather than a one-time financial event.

Bean Harbor Advisors encourages individuals approaching retirement to begin evaluating these interconnected decisions well before they stop working.

“Many people spend thirty years preparing financially for retirement,” Blocker said. “The next step is preparing strategically for retirement.”



Education Before Decisions

One of Bean Harbor Advisors’ guiding principles is that education should come before recommendations.

Rather than beginning with financial products, the firm emphasizes helping prospective clients understand the broader planning landscape before making major financial decisions.

This educational approach allows individuals and families to ask better questions, understand available options, and make informed decisions aligned with their long-term goals.

“As a fiduciary, my responsibility is to help clients make decisions that are in their best interests,” Blocker added. “That begins with education, transparency, and understanding—not pressure.”



Looking Ahead

As retirement planning continues evolving alongside changing economic conditions and longer life expectancies, Bean Harbor Advisors expects education and comprehensive planning to become increasingly important components of successful retirement strategies.

By integrating retirement income planning with Medicare guidance, Social Security planning, tax strategy, and estate planning coordination, the firm seeks to provide clients with a more complete framework for navigating retirement with confidence.



About Bean Harbor Advisors

Bean Harbor Advisors is an independent financial advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals and families prepare for and successfully navigate retirement. The firm specializes in retirement income planning, Social Security and Medicare guidance, tax-aware retirement strategies, estate planning coordination, and fiduciary financial advice designed to help clients make informed long-term financial decisions.

To learn more visit: https://beanharbor.com/

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