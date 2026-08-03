California Water Service and County of Tulare Complete Project to Bring Safe, Reliable Water to Harrison Road Water Users

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents along Harrison Road at Avenue 266 now have safe, clean, reliable drinking water for their everyday and emergency needs, thanks to a partnership among California Water Service (Cal Water), the County of Tulare, the State of California’s Department of Water Resources (DWR), and Self-Help Enterprises.

This project extended Cal Water’s water main to connect 27 customers whose wells had gone dry. More than $1.3 million in funding was secured for the project through a direct allocation of the County’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding and DWR’s Small Community Drought Relief Program to the County of Tulare. With the grant, crews installed 2,265 feet of 8-inch pipe and 335 feet of 12-inch pipe to connect the underserved community to Cal Water’s Visalia District. Five fire hydrants were also installed to improve fire protection in the area.

“We believe that everyone should have access to safe, clean, reliable water, yet we know that’s not a reality for too many communities right here in California,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased that, through this partnership with Tulare County, DWR, and Self-Help Enterprises, residents along Harrison Road can now have the dependable supply of safe, reliable water they need.”

The County of Tulare committed significant ARPA funding to address long-standing drinking water challenges in its communities. “This project was denied previous drought funding, and households have continued to receive hauled and bottled water for several years,” said Pete Vander Poel, County of Tulare District 2 Supervisor. “The County leveraged ARPA funds against new drought funding provided by DWR. This project is a prime example of state and local government working together to improve access to clean, affordable drinking water for communities that need it most.”

“DWR believes every community should have access to reliable water for drinking, irrigating, emergency, and recreation,” said Sammy Naventhan, DWR Small Community Drought Relief Program Manager. “The resilience this community and our partners have shown on this project showcases what’s possible when human right to water is at the forefront in an underserved region. DWR is proud to have worked with Self-Help Enterprises, the County of Tulare, and Cal Water to make this happen.”

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 500,000 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company, commemorating a century of service this year, has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434