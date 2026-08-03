Securities Fraud Investigation Into Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CCB) CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 30, 2026, Coastal announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including a net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share in the prior quarter. The Company stated the “net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.”

On this news, shares of the Coastal fell as much as $30.30 or 42.88%, per share during intraday trading on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Coastal Financial Corporation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com