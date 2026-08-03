Gray & Sons Jewelers Releases Industry Report on Luxury Watch Resale Value Trends in 2025

Surfside, FLORIDA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers today released its 2025 Industry Report on Luxury Watch Resale Value Trends, providing an analysis of the factors shaping pricing, buyer behavior, and value retention across the certified pre-owned luxury watch market. The report identifies watch condition, originality, documentation, maintenance history, model scarcity, and changing consumer preferences as the primary drivers influencing resale performance in 2025.

As the certified pre-owned luxury watch market continues to evolve, consumers are placing greater emphasis on long-term value retention when purchasing high-end timepieces. Amid continued growth in the certified pre-owned luxury watch sector, Gray & Sons Jewelers has released a new market review identifying the primary drivers behind luxury watch resale value in 2025.

Findings reflect broader changes across the secondary luxury watch market, where buyers have become more informed about originality, service history, condition, and model demand. While brand recognition continues to play an important role in resale pricing, industry observations suggest that value retention is now influenced by a wider combination of factors than in previous years. The review also found that resale performance is closely tied to buyer confidence, particularly as consumers gain greater familiarity with verification standards, pricing trends, and long-term collectibility. As a result, factors that may once have been considered secondary - including complete documentation, originality, and professional maintenance history - are now playing a larger role in how pre-owned luxury watches are evaluated throughout the market.

Among the strongest contributors to resale performance is overall watch condition. Cosmetic wear, over-polishing, aftermarket modifications, and replacement components can significantly impact collector interest and pricing. Original dials, unpolished cases, well-preserved bracelets, and factory-correct parts continue to command stronger demand, particularly among experienced collectors.

The analysis also noted that originality continues to carry significant weight among collectors evaluating vintage and modern luxury watches alike. Factory-original components, untouched dials, and period-correct details often contribute to stronger long-term desirability, while heavily modified pieces may face reduced demand within portions of the collector market. The growing accessibility of online watch forums, auction archives, and resale databases has further elevated buyer awareness of originality and reference accuracy.

Documentation and provenance remain important considerations for buyers in 2025. Watches accompanied by original boxes, warranty papers, service records, and other supporting documentation often generate stronger buyer confidence and may achieve higher resale values compared to incomplete sets. As online resale platforms and global pricing transparency continue to expand, buyers are more focused on traceability and authenticity before making purchase decisions. In many cases, buyers are treating luxury watches similarly to other collectible assets, placing greater emphasis on provenance, ownership history, and long-term stability. Complete sets with accessories and documented service history have become more desirable within competitive segments of the resale market.

Gray & Sons’ review also highlights the growing importance of professional servicing and maintenance history. Properly maintained timepieces with documented service records typically retain stronger long-term market appeal, while poorly executed repairs or non-original replacement parts may negatively affect collectibility. As luxury watches continue to be viewed as both wearable assets and collectible pieces, maintenance quality has become an increasingly important factor in preserving resale value.

Market demand and model scarcity remain major drivers of pricing activity across the industry. Certain sports models, limited-production references, discontinued collections, and historically significant pieces continue to attract heightened collector interest. However, the report notes that rarity alone does not guarantee long-term value retention, as broader market trends and shifting buyer preferences also play a significant role in the luxury watch market.

The report further observed that broader economic conditions and shifting luxury spending habits continue to influence activity throughout the secondary watch market. Buyers are placing greater emphasis on long-term wearability, recognizable reference models, and established brand history when evaluating high-value pieces.

The analysis also points to shifting consumer behavior in 2025, particularly among younger luxury buyers entering the certified pre-owned market. Many consumers are now researching resale performance, historical pricing trends, and long-term collectibility before making purchases. Increased access to market data, social media discussion, and online collector communities has contributed to a more educated and selective buyer base across the industry.

As the secondary luxury watch market continues to mature, Gray & Sons remains focused on careful in-house inspection, servicing, restoration, and ongoing market analysis within the certified pre-owned space. The company expects transparency, quality standards for certified pre-owned watches, and long-term collectibility to remain defining forces in the luxury watch resale market.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154