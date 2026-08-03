Angle Advisors announces Steadpoint Industrial Services, a newly formed platform of Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Northline Industrial

Birmingham, MI, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Steadpoint Industrial Services, a newly formed platform of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, has acquired Northline Industrial, a provider of industrial, mechanical, and robotic equipment repair services. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Northline Industrial in completing the transaction.

Steadpoint is an industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) platform serving manufacturers, distributors, and industrial clients across the United States. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, Steadpoint brings together specialized aftermarket MRO service providers, supporting the mechanical and robotic equipment that keeps mission-critical operations running. Steadpoint partners with established, growth-minded local operators, bringing shared resources and operational support while preserving each company's local expertise, customer relationships, and culture.

"Partnering with Angle Advisors was one of the best decisions we made throughout this process," said Chuck Baase and Mike Paquin, Co-Founders of Northline Industrial. "From day one, Jon Kashat and Matt Zwack were far more than investment bankers; they became trusted advisors who helped us navigate a transaction that was entirely new to us, gave us practical counsel when we needed it most, and kept things moving when the process got difficult. Angle took the time to understand our business and helped us tell our story in a way that reflected everything we've built. We couldn't have asked for a better partner, and we're grateful for the role they played in achieving this outcome."

“Automation and advanced manufacturing are driving growing, consistent, and recurring demand for industrial MRO services, and we saw a clear opportunity to build a national platform in this space,” said Garrett Greer, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners. “Northline has built a proven business anchored by mission-critical MRO capabilities, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to its people. That combination provides an exceptional foundation for the platform’s next phase of growth through this investment.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Northline Industrial provides repair services for industrial, mechanical, and robotic equipment to manufacturers and distributors across the United States. The company operates through five coordinated business units with locations in Michigan, Indiana, and North Carolina, serving more than 375 customers annually with a focus on recurring maintenance relationships and technical excellence. For additional information, please visit www.northlineindustrial.com.

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 325 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

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