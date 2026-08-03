Everyone Still Thinks Tesla Is a Car Company. Legendary Tech Expert Says That’s the Mistake of the Decade

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most investors still file Tesla under “carmaker.” James Altucher says that label is about to look badly out of date. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager argues that Elon Musk has quietly reoriented Tesla around artificial intelligence and robotics, and that a project he calls “A.R.M.” is the clearest evidence.

“They Are Not” a Car Company

Altucher does not hedge the point. “In fact, most people think of Tesla as a car company,” he says. “They ARE NOT. Tesla is an AI company.” As evidence, he points to a strategic shift, claiming the company has “discontinued the production of key car models” and “shifted their focus towards developing ‘A.R.M.’” He notes Tesla stock “has soared as high as 103% percent since 2024.”

He ties the pivot directly to Musk’s ambitions, saying Musk “believes it could help Tesla hit a $25 trillion valuation.” Altucher is quick to add his own skepticism about the scale of that number: “Now I’ll be the first person to tell you these numbers are absurd,” he says, noting that at such levels “Tesla alone would be worth more than half the S&P 500,” before explaining why he believes them anyway.

A Vision He Says He Spotted Early

Altucher frames this as a continuation of a call he says he made years ago. “Even as far back as 2016 I understood very early on that Tesla was much more than that,” he says, describing how he wrote to his readers about the company’s self-driving AI technology. “And since then, its shares have jumped as much as 31x,” he claims.

That track record, in his telling, is why he is paying attention now. “I’ve always seen the vision,” Altucher says, “and it’s never been more clear than it is today.” He presents this as his own analysis rather than a certainty.

The Bigger Product Behind the Pivot

The reason the reclassification matters, Altucher argues, is what he believes Tesla is building. He describes “A.R.M.” as an AI-powered humanoid robot, and points to Musk’s own framing of its scale, noting Musk “has even gone as far as saying” the technology could become “The biggest product of all time - by far.” To Altucher, a company capable of that is no longer a car company in any meaningful sense.

He argues the shift is already visible in where the company is placing its bets. Altucher says Musk has set “a target to produce 1 million of them within the first year of launch,” then to “eventually produce 10 million robots a year.” A carmaker, in his framing, does not reorganize itself around a humanoid robot unless it has stopped thinking of itself as a carmaker.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes Tesla has become an AI and robotics company, the project he calls “A.R.M.,” and how he thinks investors can position for it.

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is one of America’s most widely followed technology analysts and a Wall Street Journal best-selling author. He has spent decades tracking the most significant shifts in technology and markets, including early calls on the rise of companies like Facebook .

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.