Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has “lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy.” As a result, the Company lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

On this news, shares of Alnylam fell as much as $81.25 or 28.35% in intraday trading on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Alnylam securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com