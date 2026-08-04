Amazon Makes $600 Billion a Year. James Altucher Says Elon Musk’s Robot Could Blow Past That

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher says Elon Musk’s humanoid robot could one day out-earn the largest company on Earth by revenue. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager breaks down the production math behind what he calls “A.R.M.,” and argues it could reshape Tesla’s future.

The Benchmark: $600 Billion

Altucher sets the bar with Amazon. “Amazon is the largest company on Earth by revenue,” he says, “pulling in more than $600 billion a year.” Against that benchmark, his claim is blunt: Musk’s “AI-powered robots could eclipse that by a mile.”

The Production Math

His case rests on scale. Altucher says Musk has set “a target to produce 1 million of them within the first year of launch,” then to “eventually produce 10 million robots a year.” He runs the arithmetic: at a price Musk has floated of “between $20,000 and $30,000” per robot, “if Tesla produces 1 million robots in a year… that’s $20 to $30 billion in revenue.” At 10 million, he says, “that’s $200 to $300 billion in revenue.”

From there, Altucher argues the trajectory points past Amazon’s benchmark as production ramps further. He frames the figures as his own projections rather than guarantees.

Why He Says It Reshapes Tesla

The implication, in Altucher’s telling, is a different kind of company. The robot, he argues, “is positioned to make Tesla the most valuable company in the world by a mile.” He ties it to Musk’s own stated ambition, saying Musk “believes it could help Tesla hit a $25 trillion valuation,” while conceding “I’ll be the first person to tell you these numbers are absurd.”

He grounds the demand behind those figures in the size of global labor, “$60 to $70 trillion flowing into human wages every single year,” and argues a technology that captures even part of it “could capture tens of trillions of dollars a year.” He presents the projection as his analysis rather than a certainty, and stresses all investing carries risk.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains the production math behind the project he calls “A.R.M.,” why he believes it could out-earn the largest company on Earth by revenue, and how he thinks it could reshape Tesla’s future.

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a venture capitalist and technology expert known for analyzing emerging innovation across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and global connectivity. He has authored multiple books, hosted a widely downloaded podcast, and built a reputation for explaining complex technological shifts in accessible terms.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.