Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Allocation Nearing Sellout as Holder Growth Breaks Records and the Solana Price Rebounds

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced that its presale allocation is selling out fast, stage after stage closing ahead of schedule as buyers move to enter before the remaining tokens are gone, the clearest sign a crowd can give that it sees something ahead. Hold that image for a moment, because the timing makes it heavier: this month money has been leaving every corner of finance, stocks, bonds, risk assets of all kinds, and piling into cash, with the Investment Company Institute counting nearly $8 trillion parked in money market funds. That is money waiting, and when it moves, crypto has always caught the fastest part of it. So the question hanging over the market is not whether it recovers, it is what will already be positioned when that cash arrives.

Solana is one of the names proving the recovery is starting, back above $80 this week, and the full picture below explains why that rebound and this sellout belong in the same story.

The Sellout Accelerates as the Solana Price Reaches for $500

The announcement leads the update: remaining presale supply is shrinking faster than in any earlier stage, entries keep arriving daily, and the raise has passed $10.398 million through a market most projects found unworkable. Growth through conditions like these is the strongest signal a funding round can send.

Now the market around it. The Solana price sits at $81 today according to Coinmarketcap, and Yahoo Finance reports most analyst predictions now average roughly $500 for the Solana price in 2026. A $500 target sounds like a dream, until the calculator comes out. From $81 that is about a 6x, strong by any traditional measure, but crypto has always been built for far more, and Solana's own history proves it: buyers who picked up SOL under $1 in 2020 and sold at the $293 peak walked away with over 290x, the multiple that turns a modest entry into generational money. That exact trade cannot exist anymore, because a $47 billion market cap already ate the room those multiples need.

The pattern is repeating in 2026, only the stage moved. The last wave already broke, a new one is building, and every cycle the earliest to spot it are the ones history remembers. This time it is forming around Ethereum-based meme coins with real DeFi utility, and one name keeps pulling the spotlight in crypto news, Pepeto.

Pepeto Draws the Smart Money as the Wave Forms

What makes Pepeto special begins, honestly, as a puzzle. A presale growing through a dead market almost never happens, and only one explanation has ever fit that picture: the biggest wallets buy when they know more than the crowd, and smart money usually does.

Behind the presale, a DeFi revolution is being prepared. A cross-chain bridge running lock-and-mint technology at very low fees, powerful enough on its own to secure the project's future, plus a complete exchange that routes through the Pepeto token itself, tying platform activity to token demand by design.

The utility alone could carry this project, but the origin matters just as much: Pepeto is a meme coin, and all a meme coin has ever needed is virality. Pepeto already commands a massive wave of it before launch, spreading with no paid promotion behind it, and this market has learned to pay attention when finished tools and viral reach arrive inside the same token. Staking pays presale wallets 169% APY before any listing, and the presale runs only through the official website, since the token is not listed on any exchange yet.

Conclusion

The Solana price may well reach its $500 target, but history keeps repeating one lesson for anyone willing to hear it. SOL under $1 became $293, and every fortune from that run belonged to buyers who entered before the crowd learned the name. The pattern never changes, only the crypto does.

Now weigh what this announcement puts on the table. A presale allocation nearing sellout, more than $10.398 million raised through a dead market, holder growth at record pace, staking paying 169% APY before any listing, and a DeFi build carrying a cross-chain bridge and its own exchange under a name already going viral, all while nearly $8 trillion in sidelined cash waits for its signal. The presale remains open at the current stage price, and the exchange listing on the roadmap will close that chapter for good, and the only place to see how much of the allocation is actually left is the official website below.

The people who held SOL under $1 and sold near $293 know what that kind of morning feels like.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website



