LetPot to Showcase AI-Powered Smart Growing Innovations at IFA Berlin 2026

LetPot will exhibit at IFA Berlin from September 4-8, 2026.

Visitors can explore the brand's portfolio of smart growing solutions through live demonstrations.

An all-new LetPot product will make its global debut at IFA Next, Hall 25, Booth H25_155.

HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a smart gardening brand dedicated to making home growing simpler through technology, today announced that it will exhibit at IFA Berlin 2026, taking place September 4-8 at Messe Berlin, Germany.

Located at IFA Next, Hall 25, Booth H25_155, LetPot will present its portfolio of intelligent growing solutions and unveil an all-new product for the first time. The launch represents the next step in LetPot's mission to make fresh, homegrown herbs, vegetables and greenery easier to enjoy in everyday life.

IFA brings together global technology brands, industry professionals and consumers across home appliances, consumer electronics and future technology. LetPot's participation reflects its continued investment in smart gardening innovation and its growing engagement with the European market.

Smarter Growing for Everyday Life

LetPot develops connected growing solutions designed to reduce the uncertainty and daily effort traditionally associated with gardening. By combining automation, sensor technology, intelligent lighting and app-based management, LetPot helps users of different experience levels grow plants at home throughout the year.

At IFA 2026, visitors will be able to explore LetPot's growing ecosystem, including smart hydroponic systems, automatic watering solutions, modular planters, intelligent grow lights, connected plant-care tools and the LetPot app. Live demonstrations will show how these products can support essential tasks such as lighting, watering, nutrient delivery and plant monitoring.

A New LetPot Innovation to Debut at IFA

In addition to its existing portfolio, LetPot will introduce an entirely new product at the exhibition. Complete details will be revealed when IFA opens, where visitors will be among the first to experience the innovation and meet members of the team behind its development.

“IFA is where bold ideas meet everyday life, making it the ideal place to introduce the next chapter of LetPot,” said Rex Lin, Co-Founder and Market Director at LetPot. “We look forward to meeting consumers, partners and technology enthusiasts in Berlin and showing how intelligent growing can bring fresh food and greenery closer to home.”

The exhibition will also bring LetPot's renewed brand positioning, “Fresh Grows Here,” to an international audience. The platform expresses the company's belief that freshness is more than the moment of harvest: it begins with planting, grows through everyday care and becomes part of a more connected way of living.

Visit LetPot at IFA Berlin 2026

Dates: September 4-8, 2026

Venue: Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

Show Area: IFA Next, Hall 25

Booth: H25_155

Media representatives, retailers, distributors and potential partners interested in meeting LetPot at IFA may contact the company using the information below.

About LetPot

LetPot is a smart gardening brand committed to making home growing easier and more enjoyable. Building on experience in agricultural IoT and smart-home technology, LetPot develops connected growing products that combine automation, sensing, intelligent lighting and app-based plant management. Since launching in 2019, LetPot has expanded its ecosystem to include hydroponic growing systems, automatic watering solutions, modular planters, grow lights and connected plant-care tools.

Fresh Grows Here.

Media Contact

Rex Lin

Co-Founder and Market Director

rex@letpot.com

www.letpot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44f1ad53-d486-45f4-acdb-02ef9fc561e2