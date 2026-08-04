RXT Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Rackspace Technology, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rackspace is a hybrid cloud and AI solutions company that owns and operates physical infrastructure to host cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information about becoming lead plaintiff.

Why Was Rackspace Sued?

The complaint alleges that Rackspace made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose:

(1) the Company’s enterprise AI efforts would require Rackspace to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and capital away from the profitable Private Cloud segment;

(2) that Rackspace’s Public Cloud revenue was declining as customers contracted directly with hyperscale cloud platforms;

(3) that, as a result, Rackspace was likely to significantly reduce a material portion of its Public Cloud infrastructure resale business;

(4) as a result, the Company’s fiscal year 2026 revenue would be significantly impacted; and

(5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lack a reasonable basis.





What Statements Precipitated the Lawsuit?

According to the complaint, on May 7, 2026, Rackspace announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to “Establish New Category of Governed Enterprise AI Infrastructure.” Rackspace said this would “create an Enterprise AI Cloud purpose-built for regulated enterprises and sovereign workloads where security, governance, and accountability are non-negotiable.”

On the same day, the Company's CEO – Gajen Kandiah – stated that the AMD partnership “give[s] [the Company] confidence in the full year Private Cloud growth profile.” That full year guidance of Public Cloud Revenue was reaffirmed at $1.575 billion to $1.625 billion.

Why Did Rackspace's Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on July 9, 2026, Rackspace disclosed second quarter 2026 financial results, including "a strategic and financial update on its transition to becoming the operator of the full enterprise AI stack."

The Company revealed that:

(1) its AI investments would require a significant re-prioritization of resources and, as a result, reduced its full year 2026 revenue guidance by $150 million;

(2) it cut its full year 2026 Private Cloud revenue outlook by $25 million; and

(3) that “[l]ower near-term margins reflect upfront growth investment and restructuring, ahead of AI revenue ramping.”





On this news, Rackspace’s stock price fell $2.21, or 33.6%, to close at $4.37 per share on July 9, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Rackspace Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Rackspace misled investors regarding the Company’s enterprise AI efforts and failed to disclose that it would require Rackspace to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and capital away from the profitable Private Cloud segment and that Rackspace’s Public Cloud revenue was declining as customers contracted directly with hyperscale cloud platforms.

Do I need to join the lawsuit now?

Not necessarily. Investors may remain absent class members and still be eligible for a recovery if a settlement or judgment is obtained, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Rackspace Technology, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Rackspace Technology, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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