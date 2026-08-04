WSE INVESTOR ALERT: Wise Group plc Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Wise Group Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) publicly traded securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 29, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Wise Group class action lawsuit. Captioned Daugherty v. Wise Group plc, No. 26-cv-06582 (S.D.N.Y.), the Wise Group class action lawsuit charges Wise Group and certain of Wise Group’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Wise Group class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-wise-group-plc-class-action-lawsuit-wse.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Wise Group provides cross-border and domestic financial services.

The Wise Group class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in order to have a successful debut on the NASDAQ, the defendants materially understated Wise Group’s regulatory risks as a result of its materially deficient anti-money laundering efforts, as well as insufficient efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism; and (ii) as a result, the defendants’ statements about Wise Group’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 1, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters published an article entitled “Fintech Wise’s shares fall on Belgian money-laundering investigation.” The Reuters article reported that “London-listed shares fell by more than 10% on Monday on news that the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating its European entity in cases the prosecutor said reportedly involve more than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) in suspicious transactions.” The article added that “[t]he prosecutor’s office said the investigation, which began last year and is nearing completion, concerns potential money laundering offences, with alleged links to fraud, corruption and drug trafficking” and that “[p]rosecutors are investigating whether Wise Europe’s services were used by international criminal organisations, and are ⁠currently finalising a direct summons before the criminal court.” That same day, Wise Group allegedly filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, disclosing in part that “[w]e are currently working with the Brussels prosecutor to respond to queries about our business, as we routinely do with regulators and law-enforcement authorities.” On this news, the price of Wise Group’s U.S. listed shares fell more than 5% on June 1, 2026, nearly 5% further on June 2, 2026, and more than 7% further on June 3, 2026, according to the complaint.

Then, on July 24, 2026, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Wise Group Shares Drop After U.S. Regulator Denies License on Shortcomings.” The article allegedly reported, among other things, that “London-listed shares in fintech company Wise Group fell after U.S. regulators denied its application for a national trust bank license, citing deficiencies in its program to combat money laundering and terrorism financing” and that “[t]he Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in its rejection letter that Wise’s application presented significant supervisory and compliance concerns. It cited long-standing deficiencies in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism at Wise U.S.” On this news, the price of Wise Group’s U.S. listed shares fell more than 6%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Wise Group publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Wise Group class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Wise Group class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Wise Group class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Wise Group class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com