Troutman Amin, LLP Drops Deserve to Win Podcast Ep. 44 Featuring Interviews with Three Ceos Discussing the Future of Telecom





IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deserve to Win Podcast Episode 44 just dropped and Troutman Amin, LLP’s new format, new rules, and awesome guests have received rave reviews from its nationwide audience.

This week Troutman Amin, LLP’s famous Deserve to Win podcast features an interview with a panel of CEOs–Contact Center Compliance leader Ron Allen, PureCaller ID chief Derek Oberholtzer and the new head of Sonera Mark Mitchell.

Sonera results from the combination of CCC and PCID and looks to shake up the industry in a move the Czar–attorney Eric J. Troutman– believes will force consolidation across call center solutions.

The three CEOs join to discuss the combination and the challenge of keeping the goodwill of these brands strong moving forward.

The Deserve to Win Podcast team–which includes Troutman, along with attorneys Puja J. Amin, Tori Guidry and Oliver Shapiro– also discuss numerous key legal developments including Political fundraiser Winred’s victory in a TCPA suit over repeat-litigator Mark Dobronski and GenDigital’s ten million dollar TCPA class action settlement for sending robocalls to the wrong number.

The team also discusses fall out from the OpenAI agentic models that went rogue and hacked Hugging Face.

All of this in the firm’s new format and from its beautiful new West Coast Podcast Studio.

You can watch the podcast on Troutman Amin, LLP’s YouTube channel (@DeserveToWin) and listen on your favorite podcast platform.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a prominent, nationally recognized defense law firm handling complex litigation, telecom law, class action defense, and data privacy compliance nationwide. Visit TroutmanAmin.com for more information.

Media Contact Information

Danielle Cuevas

Troutman Amin, LLP

Info@troutmanamin.com

www.TroutmanAmin.com