ArtArch Merges All Products into Unified Platform, Elevates Positioning to "AI-Native Creative OS"

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI video generation landscape has evolved from an exciting frontier into a collective sense of drift. Generation speeds keep breaking records, yet creators remain trapped as operators—inputting prompts, waiting for outputs, and praying for results. The industry has built faster assembly lines without building fertile ground where creativity can genuinely grow, iterate, and compound.

Against this backdrop, ArtArch recently announced the consolidation of its previously independent offerings—social creative community Skira, professional workflow platform ArtArch Studio, and commercial engine Aideals—into a single unified main site. Concurrently, the company upgraded its positioning from "AI video creation platform" to "AI-Native Creative OS," and introduced CLI & Skills capabilities, opening the platform to AI agents and developers.





Founder Huang Yan—formerly an engineering architecture lead at ByteDance's AI Lab and Head of Intelligent Creation Engineering—offers a different diagnosis: "Most of the industry is solving the 'how'—faster rendering, smoother workflows. We're asking a more fundamental question: Can creativity itself become computable and optimizable?"

ArtArch's answer: not another generation tool, but an operating system where creativity becomes recursive, attributable, and evolvable—from intent to expression.

I. One Platform, Multiple Capabilities

With this overhaul, ArtArch presents itself as a single unified platform, offering modular capability layers for different audiences—all sharing the same underlying engine, data format, and optimization loop:

Skira: Social Creative Entry for Everyday Users

Skira is ArtArch's social creative entry point for AI viral video remix and interactive stories. Users can upload photos or simple materials, generate shareable short videos, and explore multi-ending interactive stories where every choice shapes the narrative. Storyboard, Template, Character, Interstory, and Agent modules help users turn personal ideas into expressive content loops. Skira has over 100,000 registered users across 100+ countries, with nearly 50% sharing rate and ~40% day-2 retention.

ArtArch Studio: Multimodel Canvas for Professionals

Studio is the professional production layer, an AI-native multimodel canvas where creators can work with top-tier models, manage assets, and build creative workflows across media types. It supports sound-to-video, reference-to-video, and action imitation. Its core value lies in organizing scripts, reference materials, assets, model calls, and outputs into reusable workflows. Studio has already validated complex workflows with multiple top-tier MCNs and brands.

Aideals: Commercial Growth Engine for Merchants and Brands

Aideals is the commercial growth layer, helping merchants, brands, and content teams generate high-quality visual content and convert it into business value. Core mechanisms include Storyboard templates and Workflow automation. Proven creative structures become reusable callable assets, while Workflows package creative production into standardized, scalable systems. Production costs drop from $40–$200 per unit to under $1.5, transforming content from cost center to profit engine.

CLI & Skills: Opening ArtArch to AI Agents

CLI & Skills marks a key addition, extending the platform from a destination users visit in a browser into a creative capability layer that AI agents can call. ArtArch works with Codex, Claude, and other mainstream agents, allowing users to create images, videos, workflows, websites, brand campaigns, and ads directly from the AI agent they already use. This transforms ArtArch from a generation platform into an execution layer for agentic creative work—an AI agent can plan the task, call ArtArch, select available capabilities, and return results inside the user's existing conversation or workflow.

Create in Studio, Express in Skira, Monetize via Aideals, Extend through CLI—all four layers share data and capabilities, covering the full spectrum from consumers to professional teams, brands, and developers.

II. From Workflow to a True Creative OS

Today's dominant model remains the Workflow—users input requirements, the system orchestrates models and tools, and exports results. It improves single-pass efficiency, but remains a linear pipeline: processes are hard to reuse, asset relationships cannot be preserved, creative decisions cannot be attributed, and commercial feedback cannot flow back.

ArtArch is building an AI-Native Creative OS, composed of ImagineHeart and ImagineEngine, with RITE as the core asset protocol.

ImagineHeart is ArtArch's Creative World Model—modeling not the physical world, but the creative world: the relationships between creator intent, material semantics, style structures, character consistency, camera language, platform rules, model capabilities, and commercial feedback. It understands what the creator wants to express, judges what expression is more effective in a given context, and plans the complete creative path.

ImagineEngine is the execution layer and runtime system. It takes ImagineHeart's understanding of intent and compiles it into executable creative sequences, including creative language, compiler, Agent scheduling, multimodal model orchestration, canvas node execution, and asset management. Its core capability layers include:

Natural Language Driving Layer: Translates vague intent into structured creative commands.

Workflow Orchestration Layer: Uses multi-modal Agent coordination to organize scripts, storyboards, visuals, audio, and VFX into reusable systems.

Attribution Analysis Layer: Enables scene-level, element-level feedback. Every element—from pacing to color—is traceable and optimizable.

Closed-Loop Optimization Layer: Connects production, distribution, feedback, and re-creation. Market results directly inform the next iteration.

The core carrier between them is RITE (Recursive Intent to Expression). Each RITE unit is a recursive asset from intent to expression, recording user goals, material context, Agent decisions, model calls, and feedback data. It is both ImagineHeart's memory format and ImagineEngine's execution object—the foundational protocol for continuous asset flow and reuse.

Thus, Workflows connect steps; ImagineEngine orchestrates the creative process. Generic models generate files; ImagineHeart models the creative world. Traditional tools output one-off results; ArtArch crystallizes every expression into editable, reusable, attributable, recursively evolving creative assets.

On the ecosystem front, ArtArch has laid out an open-source roadmap—gradually open-sourcing parts of the RITE framework, allowing developers and AI agents worldwide to build on top of its infrastructure. The OS ceases to be just a single company's product—it becomes a collective, evolving, self-expanding creative ecosystem.

III. Founder's Edge: The Engineer Behind the World's Largest Video Infrastructure

Huang Yan previously served at ByteDance as Head of Intelligent Creation Engineering, building the group-level creative center system—the infrastructure supporting CapCut, Douyin, TikTok, Doubao, and Jimeng, serving billions of users globally.

The engineer who built the creative backbone for the world's largest short-video ecosystem is now redefining the creative OS for the AI era. Last time, he served TikTok's billions. This time, he serves imagination itself—ensuring anyone's creative vision can become work, distribution, and commercial value.

While global media still discusses video generation tools, ArtArch has moved the battlefield to the Operating System. With its product consolidation, foundation model, CLI & Skills, and open-source roadmap, this shift from tool to OS is just beginning.

Media Contact

Organization: ArtArch

Contact Person: Philip

Website: https://www.artarch.ai/

Email: team@artarch.ai

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