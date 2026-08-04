KLRS: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Formerly Allovir, Inc.) Stockholders

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of stockholders of Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS), formerly AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), who have continuously held their shares since prior to November 7, 2024.

This investigation concerns whether the members of the board of directors of Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc., then known as AlloVir, Inc., breached their fiduciary duties.

Stockholders who have continuously held Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares since prior to November 7, 2024, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or their legal rights, are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC at no cost or obligation.

Abbott Cooper PLLC handles cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no cost to stockholders unless a recovery is obtained.

IF YOU ARE A KALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FORMERLY ALLOVIR, INC.) STOCKHOLDER AND WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

J. Abbott R. Cooper

Abbott Cooper PLLC

1266 East Main Street

Suite 700R

Stamford, CT 06902

(475) 477-5031

info@abbottlawyer.com

https://abbottlawyer.com/

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