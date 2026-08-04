SDEV: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stablecoin Development Corporation (Formerly Novabay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) Stockholders

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of stockholders of Stablecoin Development Corporation (NYSE American: SDEV) (formerly NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) who have continuously held their shares since prior to August 19, 2025.

This investigation concerns whether the members of the Stablecoin Development Corporation board of directors breached their fiduciary duties.

Stockholders who have continuously held Stablecoin Development Corporation (formerly NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) shares since prior to August 19, 2025, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or their legal rights, are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC at no cost or obligation.

Abbott Cooper PLLC handles cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no cost to stockholders unless a recovery is obtained.

IF YOU ARE A STABLECOIN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION STOCKHOLDER AND WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

J. Abbott R. Cooper

Abbott Cooper PLLC

1266 East Main Street

Suite 700R

Stamford, CT 06902

(475) 477-5031

info@abbottlawyer.com

https://abbottlawyer.com/

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