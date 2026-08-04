World-Renowned Explorer Ed Stafford Chooses the JETOUR G700

HARBIN, China, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned explorer Ed Stafford officially became a global owner of the JETOUR G700. JETOUR hosted an exclusive offline vehicle handover ceremony for him on August 1st, with Mr. Li Xueyong, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., and Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, personally attending the event and handing over the vehicle to Ed Stafford.





As the first explorer to hike the entire length of the Amazon River and a renowned Discovery Channel adventure host, Ed Stafford has long challenged extreme wilderness around the world, inspiring global audiences with his spirit of exploring the unknown. This philosophy resonates strongly with JETOUR G700's brand ethos of "Beyond The Horizon." JETOUR and Discovery's Ed Stafford have officially entered into a partnership to co-produce Season Two of JETOUR’s Adventure of Extremes.

During the filming of Marooned with Ed Stafford, Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, along with Mr. Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, paid a special visit to the filming camp. On site, Ed Stafford and the attending media experienced the G700's intelligent driving, comfortable ride quality, and outdoor V2L power export capabilities, and spoke highly of its overall strength as a dedicated explorer's vehicle. Ed Stafford commented: "During the filming of JETOUR’s Adventure of Extremes, I found that the G700 delivers outstanding off-road capability and is very practical for outdoor adventures. Whether it's brewing coffee, preparing a simple meal, or powering filming equipment, it handles everything effortlessly. The G700 is not just a vehicle for traversing treacherous terrain—it's my mobile base camp."





Speaking of the partnership, Mr. Ke Chuandeng remarked: "Ed Stafford's relentless pursuit of challenges in extreme environments reflects the very spirit that defines the G700. As the flagship of JETOUR G series, the G700 infuses this spirit into every detail, integrating all-terrain off-road capability, premium comfort, and high-efficiency performance to unlock new possibilities for global explorers."

JETOUR’s Adventure of Extremes Season Two is scheduled to premiere globally in early August. This season, Ed Stafford will drive the JETOUR G700 deep into iconic extreme landscapes across the volcanic ranges of Ecuador, the pristine jungles of Colombia, and the heart of the Sahara Desert. As Ed Stafford's mobile companion throughout this journey, the G700 will provide reliable support for this extreme exploration with its powerful all-terrain capability, cutting-edge intelligent technology, and exceptional outdoor versatility.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc835528-0425-4a8e-932d-578fea7113dd

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