Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 bookings of $569 million, up 12% y/y, and revenue of $563 million, up 15% y/y, driven by strong Base44 performance and continued core Wix growth

Base44 becomes first app-creation platform to launch proprietary LLM - Base 1 Provides greater direct control over the largest cost driver in AI-native businesses, compute and inference spend Expect Base44 to achieve ~60% non-GAAP gross margin in 2H, a significant improvement from near-zero non-GAAP gross margin entering the year







NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the “Company”), today reported financial results for second quarter 2026. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the third quarter and reiterated expectations for the full year 2026. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q2'26 Shareholder Update and other materials.

"We are continuing to invest in Wix Harmony as well as Base44,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. “We believe that in the long term, this strategy will position us to capture value in an evolving market. With the launch of Base 1, Base44's proprietary LLM, and the release of Wix Harmony's own model earlier this year, we're also developing a portfolio of purpose-built models that give us greater control and faster iteration. The Harmony model allowed us to expand quickly without additional cost, and now we’re already seeing the results in Base44, where improving margins demonstrate the underlying strength of the business model. The combination of these engines is powerful and we believe it creates a significant competitive advantage for Wix in the coming years.”

“The deployment of Base 1 marks a turning point in lowering our AI inference and compute costs,” said Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. “With this unit-economic breakthrough, we expect our AI costs to decrease significantly going forward. We now expect non-GAAP gross margin for Base44 to be approximately 60% in the second half of the year, a meaningful improvement from the near-zero non-GAAP gross margin entering this year. This lower cost structure is expected to improve our long-term profitability profile. Supported by this clear operational runway, we are increasing our TROI target for Base44, allowing us to more aggressively lean into our marketing efforts in the second half of the year. We believe this will enable us to attack the massive market opportunity ahead and drive growth for our shareholders over the long term.”

Q2 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $563.1 million, up 15% y/y Total ARR was $1.963 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up 15% y/y

Creative Subscriptions revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $398.4 million, up 15% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $164.7 million, up 14% y/y Transaction revenue 1 in the second quarter of 2026 was $71.5 million, up 12% y/y

Partners revenue 2 in the second quarter of 2026 was $213.8 million, up 17% y/y

in the second quarter of 2026 was $213.8 million, up 17% y/y Total bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $569.1 million, up 12% y/y Creative Subscriptions bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $405.8 million, up 11% y/y Business Solutions bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $163.3 million, up 13% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2026 was 66% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 80% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 32%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 67% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 80% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 33%

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2026 was $76.4 million, or $1.78 per basic and diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2026 was $68.2 million, or $1.59 per basic share and $1.39 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was $55.6 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.9 million, leading to free cash flow of $52.6 million

Excluding restructuring costs, free cash flow for the second quarter of 2026 would have been $61.2 million, or 11% of revenue

Total employee count at the end of Q2’26 was 4,371





____________________

1 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

2 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook



We are maintaining our full year 2026 outlook following our June 2026 update and continue to expect revenue to grow at a low- to mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis. We also continue to expect bookings to grow at a low-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis, lagging revenue growth by a few points as a result of the more immediate impact of Partners softness on bookings. We expect Base44 to continue on its strong growth trajectory through the rest of the year, with significantly better non-GAAP gross margins.

For the third quarter of 2026, we expect revenue to grow at a low-double-digits percentage on a year-over-year basis.

For the full year 2026, we continue to expect FCF margin excluding acquisition and restructuring costs to be in the high-teens. This outlook assumes Base44 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60% in 2H, a significant improvement from the near-zero margin entering the year. This is expected to translate into approximately two points of total non-GAAP gross margin improvement in 2H vs. 1H for the consolidated business.

We plan to reinvest these AI cost savings into Base44 sales and marketing through the rest of the year as we raise our TROI threshold moderately in response to the structurally better margin profile of Base44. This increase reflects our expectation that demand for Base44 will remain elevated, enabling us to capture additional market share as the business continues to outperform, which remains our top priority.

We expect to offset this increased sales and marketing investment in Base44 with lower AI costs and decreased sales and marketing costs for core Wix in the second half of the year, in-line with seasonality and lapping the SuperBowl investments in the first half of the year. We expect R&D expenses to remain stable as the FX headwind from a strengthening Israeli Shekel offsets savings from our organizational realignment. As a result, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating margin for the consolidated basis to step up in the second half of the year when compared to the first half.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics



To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related and restructuring expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related and restructuring expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow margin, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring costs and the impact of our repurchase program, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners, in effect in the last month of the period. Business Solutions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Business Solutions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Business Solutions MRR is calculated as the total monthly value of Business Solutions subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period. Business Solutions subscriptions include, but are not limited to, subscriptions such as Google Workspace, Email Marketing, and recurring paid ads.

Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “subject,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments (such as Wix Harmony and/or our proprietary LLMs), as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our Base44 offering; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the legal and regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities; cybersecurity, privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools (including the impact on our business of users and potential users choosing to build their online presence using other AI products), and other risks associated with AI technologies; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or convertible notes pursuant to our repurchase program, or as required; our expectation that we will comply with the restrictions under our Credit Agreement; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation that we will efficiently and successfully manage cybersecurity risks and incidents; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI; our expectation with respect to future sales of our ordinary shares by directors, officers or large shareholders; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthi movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Wix.com Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP

(In thousands, except income per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Creative Subscriptions $ 398,350 $ 345,456 $ 780,711 $ 683,132 Business Solutions 164,708 144,474 323,518 280,449 563,058 489,930 1,104,229 963,581 Cost of Revenues Creative Subscriptions 81,050 54,131 159,543 110,198 Business Solutions 111,667 99,209 220,979 194,934 192,717 153,340 380,522 305,132 Gross Profit 370,341 336,590 723,707 658,449 Operating expenses: Research and development 175,685 134,735 353,903 262,232 Selling and marketing 181,705 113,155 381,295 224,718 General and administrative 44,641 44,394 89,919 89,788 Restructuring and other costs 27,109 - 27,109 - Total operating expenses 429,140 292,284 852,226 576,738 Operating income (loss) (58,799 ) 44,306 (128,519 ) 81,711 Financial income (expenses), net (12,153 ) (38,377 ) 7,205 (32,545 ) Other income (expenses), net (49 ) 123 (26 ) 187 Income (loss) before taxes on income (71,001 ) 6,052 (121,340 ) 49,353 Income tax benefit (expenses) (4,409 ) 51,651 (10,642 ) 42,116 Loss from equity method investment 950 - 1,843 - Net income (loss) $ (76,360 ) $ 57,703 $ (133,825 ) $ 91,469 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.78 ) $ 1.03 $ (2.70 ) $ 1.64 Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 42,965,089 55,905,451 49,626,355 55,807,604 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.78 ) $ 0.98 $ (2.70 ) $ 1.55 Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 42,965,089 59,650,008 49,626,355 60,017,802







Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Period ended June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets (unaudited) (audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,776 $ 311,356 Restricted cash - 5,520 Short-term deposits 355,265 385,280 Restricted deposits 114 222 Marketable securities 342,744 483,859 Trade receivables 49,129 41,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,833 96,252 Total current assets 1,103,861 1,324,014 Long-Term Assets: Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 58,552 33,847 Property and equipment, net 109,533 114,419 Equity method investment 3,719 4,851 Deferred tax asset 98,669 94,549 Marketable securities - 474,198 Intangible assets, net 27,765 31,810 Goodwill 135,021 135,021 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,415 398,265 Total long-term assets 745,674 1,286,960 Total assets $ 1,849,535 $ 2,610,974 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency Current Liabilities: Trade payables $ 76,738 $ 74,811 Employees and payroll accruals 115,791 110,526 Deferred revenues 784,794 737,346 Credit facility loans 500,069 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 278,283 146,716 Operating lease liabilities 48,342 43,262 Total current liabilities 1,804,017 1,112,661 Long Term Liabilities: Deferred revenues 126,772 116,991 Deferred tax liability 2,095 3,923 Convertible notes, net 1,128,341 1,125,769 Other long-term liabilities 167,322 200,054 Operating lease liabilities 361,907 417,578 Total long-term liabilities 1,786,437 1,864,315 Total liabilities 3,590,454 2,976,976 Shareholders' Deficiency Ordinary shares 63 104 Additional paid-in capital 2,456,614 2,067,407 Treasury shares (3,223,538 ) (1,600,156 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,663 17,539 Accumulated deficit (984,721 ) (850,896 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (1,740,919 ) (366,002 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 1,849,535 $ 2,610,974







Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (76,360 ) $ 57,703 $ (133,825 ) $ 91,469 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,978 6,099 11,965 12,236 Amortization 2,022 1,246 4,045 2,707 Share based compensation expenses 53,372 59,439 110,318 119,700 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,287 795 2,572 1,589 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 38 126 53 (98 ) Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term bank loan 69 - 69 - Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs 19,246 - 19,246 - Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (15,918 ) (24,409 ) (19,588 ) (20,852 ) Loss from equity method investment 950 - 1,843 - Remeasurement loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investments in privately held companies 2,374 - 1,674 (42 ) Changes in deferred income taxes, net (3,435 ) (64,817 ) (5,012 ) (64,816 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 5,764 4,800 12,221 9,603 Changes in operating lease liabilities 25,133 34,062 23,038 25,299 Gain on foreign exchange, net (2,166 ) (3,832 ) (2,532 ) (5,838 ) Increase in trade receivables (895 ) (7,956 ) (7,604 ) (10,610 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (25,775 ) (6,090 ) (47,178 ) 52,241 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (34,451 ) (12,581 ) 1,401 (21,919 ) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 5,643 21,409 967 (42,739 ) Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 8,314 26,211 57,229 70,573 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 84,372 58,130 103,188 77,323 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,562 150,335 134,090 295,826 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 160 - 30,170 107,780 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits - - (100 ) (112,810 ) Proceeds from available-for-sale marketable debt securities - 20,700 635,360 51,300 Investment in trading marketable debt securities (194,734 ) (163,313 ) (227,276 ) (191,006 ) Proceed from trading marketable debt securities 194,317 162,525 226,858 190,217 Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (2,648 ) (2,265 ) (5,949 ) (4,894 ) Capitalization of internal use of software (272 ) (405 ) (526 ) (826 ) Proceeds from (investment in) other assets - (10,458 ) - (10,458 ) Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash - (18,545 ) - (18,545 ) Proceed from realization of investments in privately held companies 399 - 1,330 417 Purchases of investments in privately held companies (1,660 ) (2,358 ) (5,265 ) (3,108 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,438 ) (14,119 ) 654,602 8,067 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 225 360 26,522 23,014 Purchase of treasury shares - (100,000 ) - (300,000 ) Purchase of treasury shares under tender offer (1,623,100 ) - (1,623,438 ) - Proceeds from credit facility loan 500,000 - 500,000 - Proceeds from private placement (ordinary shares and warrants) - - 260,000 - Payment of issuance costs related to private placement (8,319 ) - (8,408 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,131,194 ) (99,640 ) (845,324 ) (276,986 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash 2,166 14,290 2,532 16,296 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,077,904 ) 50,866 (54,100 ) 43,203 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 1,340,680 653,276 316,876 660,939 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 262,776 $ 704,142 $ 262,776 $ 704,142







Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Creative Subscriptions $ 398,350 $ 345,456 $ 780,711 $ 683,132 Business Solutions 164,708 144,474 323,518 280,449 Total Revenues $ 563,058 $ 489,930 $ 1,104,229 $ 963,581 Creative Subscriptions $ 405,815 $ 364,871 $ 824,586 $ 734,340 Business Solutions 163,314 145,053 329,535 286,489 Total Bookings $ 569,129 $ 509,924 $ 1,154,121 $ 1,020,829 Free Cash Flow $ 52,642 $ 147,665 $ 127,615 $ 290,106 Free Cash Flow excluding acquisition costs $ 61,176 $ 147,665 $ 173,428 $ 290,106 Total consolidated ARR $ 1,962,536 $ 1,699,905 $ 1,962,536 $ 1,699,905







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 563,058 $ 489,930 $ 1,104,229 $ 963,581 Change in deferred revenues 8,314 26,232 57,229 70,594 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (2,243 ) (6,238 ) (7,337 ) (13,346 ) Bookings $ 569,129 $ 509,924 $ 1,154,121 $ 1,020,829 Y/Y growth 12 % 13 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 398,350 $ 345,456 $ 780,711 $ 683,132 Change in deferred revenues 9,708 25,653 51,212 64,554 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (2,243 ) (6,238 ) (7,337 ) (13,346 ) Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 405,815 $ 364,871 $ 824,586 $ 734,340 Y/Y growth 11 % 12 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Business Solutions Revenues $ 164,708 $ 144,474 $ 323,518 $ 280,449 Change in deferred revenues (1,394 ) 579 6,017 6,040 Business Solutions Bookings $ 163,314 $ 145,053 $ 329,535 $ 286,489 Y/Y growth 13 % 15 %







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Q1 Cohort revenues $ 40 $ 21 Q1 Change in deferred revenues 35 26 Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 75 $ 47







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Revenues $ 563,058 $ 489,930 FX impact on Q2/26 using Y/Y rates (3,656 ) - Revenues excluding FX impact $ 559,402 $ 489,930 Y/Y growth 14 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Bookings $ 569,129 $ 509,924 FX impact on Q2/26 using Y/Y rates (4,726 ) - Bookings excluding FX impact $ 564,403 $ 509,924 Y/Y growth 11 %







Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 3,042 $ 3,472 $ 6,314 $ 6,792 Research and development 29,974 32,098 62,357 63,589 Selling and marketing 8,050 9,046 16,296 18,223 General and administrative 12,306 14,823 25,351 31,096 Total share based compensation expenses 53,372 59,439 110,318 119,700 (2) Amortization 2,034 1,259 4,069 2,731 (3) Acquisition related expenses 41,059 6,087 78,967 6,087 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,287 795 2,572 1,589 (5) Restructuring and other costs 27,109 - 27,109 - (6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 52 (938 ) 669 (239 ) (7) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments 2,374 - 1,674 (42 ) (8) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses 16,911 11,902 17,690 8,823 (9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments (546 ) - (385 ) - (10) Loss from equity method investment 950 - 1,843 - Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 144,602 $ 78,544 $ 244,526 $ 138,649







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross Profit $ 370,341 $ 336,590 $ 723,707 $ 658,449 Share based compensation expenses 3,042 3,472 6,314 6,792 Acquisition related expenses 23 163 44 163 Amortization 1,455 668 2,910 1,335 Non GAAP Gross Profit $ 374,861 $ 340,893 $ 732,975 $ 666,739 Non GAAP Gross margin 67 % 70 % 66 % 69 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 317,300 $ 291,325 $ 621,168 $ 572,934 Share based compensation expenses 2,152 2,442 4,464 4,809 Acquisition related expenses 23 163 44 163 Amortization 709 - 1,418 - Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 320,184 $ 293,930 $ 627,094 $ 577,906 Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 80 % 85 % 80 % 85 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 53,041 $ 45,265 $ 102,539 $ 85,515 Share based compensation expenses 890 1,030 1,850 1,983 Amortization 746 668 1,492 1,335 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 54,677 $ 46,963 $ 105,881 $ 88,833 Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 33 % 33 % 33 % 32 %







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating income (loss) $ (58,799 ) $ 44,306 $ (128,519 ) $ 81,711 Adjustments: Share based compensation expenses 53,372 59,439 110,318 119,700 Amortization 2,034 1,259 4,069 2,731 Impairment, restructuring and other charges 27,109 - 27,109 - Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 52 (938 ) 669 (239 ) Acquisition related expenses 41,059 6,087 78,967 6,087 Total adjustments 123,626 65,847 221,132 128,279 Non GAAP operating income $ 64,827 $ 110,153 $ 92,613 $ 209,990 Non GAAP operating margin 12 % 22 % 8 % 22 %







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (76,360 ) $ 57,703 $ (133,825 ) $ 91,469 Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 144,602 78,544 244,526 138,649 Non-GAAP net income $ 68,242 $ 136,247 $ 110,701 $ 230,118 Basic and diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 1.59 $ 2.44 $ 2.23 $ 4.12 Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 42,965,089 55,905,451 49,626,355 55,807,604 Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 1.59 $ 2.44 $ 2.23 $ 4.12 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share 42,965,089 55,905,451 49,626,355 55,807,604 Diluted Non GAAP net income per share $ 1.39 $ 2.28 $ 1.97 $ 3.83 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share 49,271,012 59,650,008 56,152,980 60,017,802





