eQ Plc stock exchange release

4 August 2026 at 8:10 AM

Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2027

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2027: Financial Statement Release 2026 Tuesday 2 February 2027 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 27 April 2027 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 3 August 2027 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 26 October 2027 Annual Report 2026 Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2027.

Helsinki 4 August 2026

eQ Plc

For further information, please contact: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 709 2847

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eq.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total EUR 14.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eq.fi.