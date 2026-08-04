LeverageOne Strengthens Its Integrated Technology Platform for the Brokerage Industry





WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeverageOne, a technology platform developed for companies connected to the brokerage and trading industry, announced the strengthening of its enterprise software offering.

The platform brings together a range of tools designed to support the commercial, administrative and operational management of brokers, proprietary trading firms, trading academies and other companies connected to the sector.

LeverageOne has been designed as a configurable technology infrastructure, allowing each company to select and adapt the components that correspond to its operational requirements, organizational structure and commercial identity.

A Configurable Software Infrastructure

LeverageOne is designed to reduce the technology fragmentation that may arise when a company needs to engage, implement and coordinate multiple independent systems and technology providers.

Depending on the selected version, contracted configuration and applicable technical availability, the platform may include tools related to:

CRM and client management.

Administrative and operational back-office.

Trading-related interfaces and technology.

User, role and permission management.

Tools for organizing and monitoring commercial networks.

Operational information dashboards.

Tools supporting internal risk management.

Connectivity with external systems and technology providers.

Visual customization under each client’s commercial identity.





The availability of each component may vary depending on the product version, contracted scope, client requirements and the technical or commercial conditions applicable to external integrations.

LeverageOne does not replace the independent providers involved in each company’s technology infrastructure.

Its role is to provide the software layer through which clients may integrate, configure and manage the systems and technology services required for their operations.

Implementation Adapted to Each Company

LeverageOne supports its clients throughout the platform configuration and implementation process.

Depending on the scope of each project, the implementation process may include:

Visual identity customization.

Module configuration.

Creation of users, roles and access profiles.

Permission management.

Technical integration with systems selected by the client.

Technical and operational testing.

Training.

Launch preparation.

Post-implementation support.





Each implementation is structured according to the characteristics of the client company, its business model and its operational requirements.

Where a configuration requires services provided by third parties, the contracting, approval, operation and continued availability of those services will depend on the relevant providers and the agreements entered into by the client company.

An Ecosystem Designed for Integration

LeverageOne seeks to provide a technology foundation from which companies can organize different components of their operations within a unified environment.

The platform’s modular design allows solutions to be implemented progressively, according to the priorities and requirements of each client.

This structure is intended to facilitate the management of users, processes, operational information and technology integrations while maintaining separation between the different corporate environments configured within the platform.

LeverageOne will continue to focus on developing flexible, scalable and adaptable infrastructure for companies connected to the industry.

Technological Nature

LeverageOne is a software and technology infrastructure platform.

LeverageOne does not act as a:

Broker or dealer.

Financial institution.

Exchange or organized market.

Liquidity provider.

Financial or investment adviser.

Investment or portfolio manager.

Counterparty to transactions.

Regulatory or licensing authority.





LeverageOne does not offer, promote or market financial instruments.

The platform provides technology tools that may be configured and used by independent companies.

Each client retains control over its business model, service configuration, commercial relationships and compliance with the obligations applicable to its activities.

LeverageOne does not grant licenses, registrations, authorizations or regulatory coverage.

The use of the platform does not imply that LeverageOne supervises, certifies, endorses or guarantees the activities, solvency, regulatory status or legal compliance of the companies using its technology.

About LeverageOne

LeverageOne is a configurable technology platform for brokers, proprietary trading firms and other companies connected to the trading industry.

Its ecosystem brings together client-management, back-office, operational, connectivity and business-administration tools within an infrastructure that may be adapted to each client’s identity and requirements.

LeverageOne has been developed to help companies organize their technology infrastructure and reduce their dependence on multiple independent systems.

More information: www.leverageone.tech

Legal Notice

LeverageOne is exclusively a technology platform and does not provide financial, investment or brokerage services.

Companies using LeverageOne technology are independent entities and remain responsible for the configuration and use of their services, as well as for compliance with all legal, regulatory, commercial and consumer-protection obligations applicable to their activities.

The availability of the modules, integrations and functionalities described may vary depending on the product version, contracted configuration, technical implementation and conditions established by external providers.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes an offer, solicitation, investment recommendation, guarantee of performance, guarantee of commercial results or representation regarding the granting or future granting of any regulatory authorization.

Contact

Mr.

Javier Vasquez Palacios

LeverageOne

info@leverageone.tech

+1 (302) 208-8869

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/703e492e-5294-4ca3-ab66-6df0cfd8e03f