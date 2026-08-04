Lleida.net's quarterly EBITDA falls 27% amid shift to B2C

Madrid, 4 August.- Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN), a telecommunications operator and qualified digital trust service provider, posted EBITDA of €713,000 in the second quarter of 2026, 27% below the same period of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter stood at €4.519 million, down 7%, and profit before tax at €101,000, according to the earnings preview filed with the market.

The decline measures the cost of a change of model. The company is replacing revenue concentrated in a few high-value wholesale contracts with revenue spread across thousands of smaller-ticket end clients.

Lleida.net closed June with 12,545 active clients, the highest figure in its history.

The switchover is advancing faster in client numbers than in business volume, and that gap explains the quarter's income statement.

Client base and business lines

The company billed 5,567 unique clients in the first half, 52% more than the 3,673 a year earlier, and issued 14,002 invoices, up 28%.

International markets accounted for 50.09% of half-year revenue, against 49.91% from Spain. A year earlier the proportion was the reverse.

In June it recorded 791 new sign-ups, its monthly record and more than double the 391 of June 2025.

Registered electronic notification, the line bought by the direct client, grew 9% in the quarter to €699,000. Other SaaS advanced 1% to €400,000.

ICX Wholesale, the wholesale line and still the largest by revenue, fell 7% to €1.622 million.

SMS solutions gave way 12% to €1.005 million, and electronic contracting 12% to €793,000.

"Lleida.net has stopped being a company that depends on a handful of large contracts and become one that bills thousands of clients every month," said Sisco Sapena, founder and chief executive officer.

"We have spent years building a broader and more resilient model, with thousands of clients instead of a few contracts and with half the business outside Spain. That is the path to keep creating value for our shareholders," he added.

Financial debt at 30 June 2026

Net financial debt falls to €5.222 million, 10% below the close of 2025 and 17% below June last year.

Total financial debt is reduced by 9% to €6.360 million. The ratio to EBITDA stands at 1.64x, against 1.43x at the close of 2025.

Regulatory framework

Since 3 April 2025, Title II of Organic Law 1/2025 requires evidence of an attempted appropriate dispute resolution method before filing a civil or commercial claim.

Lleida.net's registered email certifies that step and attests to the identity of the sender, the content, the delivery and the time of delivery.

Six rulings from five Provincial Courts, among them Palma de Mallorca, Navarra and Gipuzkoa, recognised that validity between October 2025 and March 2026.

The new client is law firms, licensed professionals and small businesses that must evidence the step every time they prepare a claim.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net provides registered electronic notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. It has been a qualified trust service provider under the European eIDAS Regulation since 2018, with equivalent certifications in Latin America, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and its shares are listed on BME Growth (Madrid), Euronext Growth (Paris) and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.