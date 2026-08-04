Vozinha Arrives in Chile, Escorted by JETOUR Motorcade

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha arrived in Santiago on Aug 2nd, and will sign with Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo. JETOUR Auto, an official sponsor of Colo-Colo, arranged a motorcade of JETOUR T2 models to escort Vozinha and his delegation.







JETOUR's partnership with Colo-Colo began in 2024. Since then, the automaker has been the team's trusted mobility partner, supporting daily training, match commutes, and away games with a fleet of high-quality models—including the Dashing, T1, T1 i-DM, and T2. Becoming an integral part of the team's journey, JETOUR continues to deepen its localized “Travel+ Sports” initiative.



As part of its long-term strategy, JETOUR has continuously extended the boundaries of its "Travel+" ecosystem through sports partnerships. In key markets across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, JETOUR actively engages in local athletic initiatives. Supporting football development, participating in club events, and delivering professional mobility solutions. These efforts enable the brand to build meaningful connections with local fans and communities.



Throughout his career, Vozinha has consistently pushed limits in pursuit of greater excellence—a drive that embodies JETOUR's ethos of exploration and relentless progress. Upon his official signing, Vozinha will wear the Colo-Colo colors in the upcoming season's competitions. JETOUR Auto will continue supporting Colo-Colo throughout the new season, engaging fans through sports partnerships and localized brand experiences while further strengthening its presence in Chile and beyond.



Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d233cc1-be91-4803-abbd-099524b05164