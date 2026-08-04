AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2026

In July 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 799,192 passengers, representing a 2.0% increase compared to July 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.9% to 20,872 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.1% to 109,808 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for July 2026 were as follows:

July 2026 July 2025 Change Passengers 799,192 783,324 2.0% Estonia - Finland 492,389 502,930 -2.1% Finland - Sweden 223,124 214,552 4.0% Estonia - Sweden 83,679 65,842 27.1% Cargo Units 20,872 19,519 6.9% Estonia - Finland 16,722 14,811 12.9% Finland - Sweden 2,761 2,440 13.2% Estonia - Sweden 1,389 2,268 -38.8% Passenger Vehicles 109,808 112,209 -2.1% Estonia - Finland 85,031 89,188 -4.7% Finland - Sweden 17,615 16,843 4.6% Estonia - Sweden 7,162 6,178 15.9%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The July results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The July results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The July results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.

OTHER EVENTS

An agreement has been concluded for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika, together with technical and service crew, to provide accommodation and catering services for participants of the XX Mediterranean Games in Italy during the period from 21 August to 3 September 2026.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170

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