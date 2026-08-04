Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 22 July 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 23 July to no later than 26 October 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 22 July 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/678529

From 27 July to 31 July 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 660,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 382.2365 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 27 July OSE 125,000 373.7860 46,723,250.00 CEUX TQEX 28 July OSE 125,000 374.2023 46,775,287.50 CEUX TQEX 29 July OSE 125,000 387.1768 48,397,100.00 CEUX TQEX 30 July OSE 150,000 388.3423 58,251,345.00 CEUX TQEX 31 July OSE 135,000 386.1415 52,129,102.50 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 660,000 382.2365 252,276,085.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 220,000 391.4877 86,127,300.00 CEUX TQEX Total 220,000 391.4877 86,127,300.00 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 880,000 384.5493 338,403,385.00 CEUX TQEX Total 880,000 384.5493 338,403,385.00





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 15,135,775 own shares, corresponding to 0.63% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 4,414,975 own shares, corresponding to 0.18% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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