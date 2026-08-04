The5ers Launches Trader Rewards Through the TradePoints Ecosystem





PERTH, Australia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The5ers has announced a new partnership with TradePoints, enabling its customers to earn rewards on eligible purchases through a shared ecosystem built for the retail trading industry.

Through this integration, eligible customers purchasing selected The5ers evaluation programs will automatically earn TradePoints. These points are added to a single rewards wallet and can be redeemed across thousands of products, including trading software, educational resources, technology, gift cards and lifestyle rewards.

The5ers introduced TradePoints as another way to extend the value it provides traders beyond the initial purchase. Rather than building a standalone loyalty program, the firm chose to participate in a shared rewards ecosystem that gives customers access to benefits across the wider retail trading industry.

Unlike a traditional loyalty program that can only be used with one company, TradePoints allows customers to earn rewards across participating brokers, proprietary trading firms and trading technology providers. The aim is to create a connected ecosystem in which the value of the program grows as more merchants join.

Jordon Mellor, Founder of TradePoints said: “The5ers has built one of the strongest brands in proprietary trading by focusing on the trader experience. Seeing them extend that philosophy beyond the purchase through TradePoints is exactly what this ecosystem was designed for. It shows the industry is beginning to think differently about long-term customer value.”

The partnership launches as retail trading businesses face growing pressure to differentiate in an increasingly competitive market. While industries such as travel, retail and hospitality have long used rewards program ecosystems to strengthen customer relationships, loyalty infrastructure remains relatively uncommon within retail trading. As competing offers become increasingly similar, more firms are beginning to look beyond customer acquisition and invest in long-term engagement.

By partnering with TradePoints, The5ers can offer a fully managed rewards experience without building its own loyalty infrastructure. TradePoints manages the technology, rewards marketplace and fulfillment, allowing The5ers to focus on its traders.

Gil Ben Hur, Founder of The5ers, said: “Our goal has always been to build the best possible experience for our traders. Partnering with TradePoints allows us to extend that experience beyond our own platform by rewarding our customers with access to a broader ecosystem of benefits. We see this as another step in delivering long-term value to our traders community.”

The5ers joins a growing network of brokers, proprietary trading firms and trading technology providers participating in the TradePoints ecosystem. As the network expands, traders will have even more opportunities to earn and redeem rewards.

About TradePoints

TradePoints is a rewards ecosystem built exclusively for the retail trading industry. The platform enables brokers, proprietary trading firms and trading technology providers to reward customer activity through a shared and fully managed loyalty infrastructure.

About The5ers

The5ers is a global proprietary firm providing performance-based programs that enable individuals to demonstrate their market expertise and earn access to company capital through structured evaluation and progression models.

Contact

Jordon Mellor

TradePoints

jordon@tradepoints.one

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aff70068-b82f-4a02-b9c6-f0afb5b8608b