Change in Siili Solutions Plc’s Management Team

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2026 at 9.30 EET

Taru Salo, Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Management Team has decided to leave Siili to join another company. She will continue in her current position and in Siili's management team until the end of August 2026. Timo Miiluniemi has been appointed as the interim CPO as of 1 September 2026. Miiluniemi has worked at Siili since 2022, latest as Director, People and Learning. Process for selecting the new Chief People Officer will be initiated immediately.

”I want to thank Taru for the past five years at Siili – especially for her strong approach to competence development and driving Siili’s AI transformation. Taru has been a valuable part of our management team, and I wish her all the best for the future,” says Siili’s interim CEO Markku Savusalo.

Lisätietoja:

Markku Savusalo, VP Digital Engineering & Interim CEO, Siili Solutions

Phone: +358 40 154 7970, email: markku.savusalo@siili.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/fi

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. www.siili.com/en