AB Akola Group’s financial results calendar for 2026/2027

AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial results calendar for 2026/2027.
A list of key information disclosure dates:
|August 19, 2026
|Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2025/2026.
|August 20, 2026
|Investor Webinar on the 12 Month results for FY 2025/2026.
|October 6-9, 2026
|Expected announcement on the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, together with the auditor-reviewed Consolidated Annual Report for FY 2025/2026, the Sustainability Assurance Report, the audited Financial Statements, and the Profit (Loss) Appropriation Proposal.
|October 28-30, 2026
|Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
|November 11-13, 2026
|Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares).
|November 12-16, 2026
|Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares).
|November 18, 2026
|Interim report for 3 Months of FY 2026/2027.
|November 19, 2026
|Investor Webinar on the 3 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
|February 17, 2027
|Interim report for 6 Months of FY 2026/2027.
|February 18, 2027
|Investor Webinar on the 6 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
|May 19, 2027
|Interim report for 9 Months of FY 2026/2027.
|May 20, 2027
|Investor Webinar on the 9 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
|August 18, 2027
|Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2026/2027.
|August 19, 2027
|Investor Webinar on the 12 Months for FY 2026/2027.
In addition, the Group plans to announce its 2027–2030 Strategic Business Plan in Q1 2027.
More information:
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt