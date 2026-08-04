AB Akola Group’s financial results calendar for 2026/2027

 | Source: AB Akola Group AB Akola Group

AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial results calendar for 2026/2027.

A list of key information disclosure dates:

August 19, 2026Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2025/2026.
August 20, 2026Investor Webinar on the 12 Month results for FY 2025/2026.
October 6-9, 2026Expected announcement on the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, together with the auditor-reviewed Consolidated Annual Report for FY 2025/2026, the Sustainability Assurance Report, the audited Financial Statements, and the Profit (Loss) Appropriation Proposal.
October 28-30, 2026Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
November 11-13, 2026Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares).
November 12-16, 2026Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares).
November 18, 2026Interim report for 3 Months of FY 2026/2027.
November 19, 2026Investor Webinar on the 3 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
February 17, 2027Interim report for 6 Months of FY 2026/2027.
February 18, 2027Investor Webinar on the 6 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
May 19, 2027Interim report for 9 Months of FY 2026/2027.
May 20, 2027Investor Webinar on the 9 Month results for FY 2026/2027.
August 18, 2027Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2026/2027.
August 19, 2027Investor Webinar on the 12 Months for FY 2026/2027.


In addition, the Group plans to announce its 2027–2030 Strategic Business Plan in Q1 2027.

More information:

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


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