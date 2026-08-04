AB Akola Group’s financial results calendar for 2026/2027

AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial results calendar for 2026/2027.

A list of key information disclosure dates:

August 19, 2026 Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2025/2026.

August 20, 2026 Investor Webinar on the 12 Month results for FY 2025/2026.

October 6-9, 2026 Expected announcement on the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, together with the auditor-reviewed Consolidated Annual Report for FY 2025/2026, the Sustainability Assurance Report, the audited Financial Statements, and the Profit (Loss) Appropriation Proposal.

October 28-30, 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

November 11-13, 2026 Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares).

November 12-16, 2026 Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares).

November 18, 2026 Interim report for 3 Months of FY 2026/2027.

November 19, 2026 Investor Webinar on the 3 Month results for FY 2026/2027.

February 17, 2027 Interim report for 6 Months of FY 2026/2027.

February 18, 2027 Investor Webinar on the 6 Month results for FY 2026/2027.

May 19, 2027 Interim report for 9 Months of FY 2026/2027.

May 20, 2027 Investor Webinar on the 9 Month results for FY 2026/2027.

August 18, 2027 Interim report for 12 Months of FY 2026/2027.