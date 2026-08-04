 Logitech G to Ignite Gaming Culture in Warsaw with its flagship event, Logitech G PLAY 2026

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logitech G, a leading innovator of gaming, streaming and sim racing technologies and gear, invites gamers, creators and industry partners across Europe to “Play for the Breakthrough” at Logitech G PLAY 2026 in Warsaw. Part of a global celebration of gaming that spans multiple locations, Logitech G PLAY takes place on September 23 and culminates in public livestream, featuring new product reveals.

WHAT:

Alongside parallel events in Los Angeles and Shanghai, Warsaw serves as the premier European anchor for Logitech G PLAY 2026, transforming the 3,000-square-meter EXPO XXI into a massive gaming playground. For two days, on September 22 and 23, the venue will host The House of G, where thousands of attendees can explore several interactive play zones. The zones will showcase sim-racing rigs accompanied by real McLaren F1 racing team cars, creator streaming pods, professional setups manned by pro players, fun console gaming competitions and more.

Spotlighting the entertainment side of gaming culture, The House of G will also host a live esports tournament. Developed in partnership with Fantasyexpo, Logitech G Connect is an open-eligibility Counter-Strike 2 tournament played within the Valve Regional Standings (VRS) ecosystem. Supporting rising talent, the tournament will feature eight teams battling live for a championship trophy, and their share of a $100,000 prize pool.

WHEN, WHERE & HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN LOGITECH G PLAY 2026:

The House of G at Warszawskie Centrum EXPO XXI: An ultimate gaming experience, The House of G is completely free to attend and open to the public from midday on September 22 and 23. No advanced registration required. Walk in and get playing.

An ultimate gaming experience, The House of G is completely free to attend and open to the public from midday on September 22 and 23. No advanced registration required. Walk in and get playing. Logitech G Connect CS2 Tournament: Taking place on September 23 at 18:00 CET within The House of G at EXPO XXI, the tournament will welcome fans at no charge until the viewing arena is full.

Taking place on September 23 at 18:00 CET within The House of G at EXPO XXI, the tournament will welcome fans at no charge until the viewing arena is full. European keynote at Art Box: An exclusive Logitech G space dedicated to press, creators and business partners. September 23, by invitation only.

An exclusive Logitech G space dedicated to press, creators and business partners. September 23, by invitation only. The Logitech G PLAY 2026 Global Public Livestream: Airs worldwide on September 23 at 10:00 AM PST / 19:00 CET on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/logitechg





WHY:

Logitech G PLAY 2026 celebrates all things gaming and represents the personal triumphs and achievements of the gaming community. The theme, “Play for the Breakthrough,” celebrates every gaming milestone: from breakthrough innovations in gaming technology to the personal moments that make play meaningful for every gamer.

“Whether it’s a competitive gamer climbing the esport ranks, a creator connecting with a new audience, or a player making new connections within their favorite virtual world, Logitech G PLAY exists to champion all the ways we play,” said Sebastiaan de Lange, Head of Gaming Europe for Logitech G. “By introducing the House of G in Warsaw we’re creating a shared experience where our community sits at the absolute center of the event.”

Top content creators from across Europe such as DianaXAnton, IZAK, mrDzinold, Mrtweetday, Nieuczesana, PAGO, Jaxi, JaviGeek, Tolkin, and Tenshi will attend Logitech G PLAY in Warsaw, giving their communities an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the action.

By uniting gaming creators and energizing industry partners around Logitech G’s breakthrough engineering, Logitech G PLAY 2026 redefines how we celebrate play and sets the direction for what’s next in gaming. #LogitechGPLAY #KeepPlaying

LOGITECH G PLAY DEAL DAYS:

The celebration extends across Europe with Logitech G PLAY Deal Days from September 16 to October 2. Gamers can access savings of up to 40% on Logitech G’s lineup of mice, keyboards, headsets, and sim racing gear, available online and through participating retailers.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Contact

Matthew Mortellaro

mmortellaro@logitechg.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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