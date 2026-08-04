Invitation to BTS Q2 2026 presentation

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation with CEO Jessica Skon on Friday, August 14 at 15:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed via the link below, where it’s also possible to ask questions in the chat.

BTS digital Q2 Presentation August 14 at 15:00 CEST

The presentation will be moderated by Oscar Rönnkvist, analyst at SEB.

The report will be published at 06.30 CEST the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Rodney Alfvén

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

Rodney.Alfven@bts.com

+46 72 235 05 15

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

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