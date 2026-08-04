AMSilk collaboration: Biotech silk protein yarns feature in Balenciaga 55th Couture Collection

Haute Couture evening gown constructed using AMSilk-blend fabric

Follows debut of AMSilk bioengineered silk protein yarns in Balenciaga Spring Collection 2026

NEURIED, Germany, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSilk, a global leader in advanced biomaterials made from silk proteins, today announces that its bioengineered yarns have been featured in Balenciaga’s 55th Couture Collection.

An evening cocoon gown, constructed using an AMSilk-blend fabric, appeared as part of Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut Couture Collection for Balenciaga. The design celebrates the versatility and inherent lightness of AMSilk’s bioengineered yarns and represents the latest exciting development in the Company’s pioneering collaboration with the House.

The collaboration is emblematic of the luxury fashion industry’s increasing focus on scalable, sustainable alternatives to conventional fabrics, including silk, and the simultaneous evolution of AMSilk’s bioengineered yarns, which don’t compromise on quality or aesthetics.

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Operating Officer Premium Filaments at AMSilk said: "Seeing our material feature so prominently as part of the Balenciaga Couture Collection is a meaningful milestone for AMSilk. Haute Couture has always been defined by exceptional craftsmanship and extraordinary materials. For us, this latest application represents an important validation of our technology and demonstrates the growing potential of biotechnology-enabled materials in luxury fashion. We are proud to be advancing this journey together with visionary partners such as Balenciaga."

AMSilk’s advanced biomaterials are inspired by spider silk. By decoding and reengineering nature's protein blueprint, AMSilk produces silk proteins via precision fermentation and converts them into wet-spun filaments. The result is a unique filament engineered for luxury-grade aesthetics and consistency while remaining fully compatible with established textile manufacturing processes such as knitting, weaving, dyeing and finishing. Completely protein-based, fully biodegradable, and microplastic-free, AMSilk’s advanced biomaterials herald a new era in material innovation.

Contact

AMSilk GmbH

Isabel Rosenberger

Head of Marketing & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 151 6106 3269

E-Mail: isabel.rosenberger@amsilk.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Joshua Evans

Tel: +44 (2)03 922 1906

E-mail: amsilk@optimumcomms.com

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a global pioneer in industrial biotechnology, redefining materials through outstanding performance and sustainability credentials. Inspired by the extraordinary properties of spider silk proteins, the company leverages advanced protein design and precision fermentation to create unique performance materials. Through advanced protein design, AMSilk creates breakthrough materials that can be tailored for multiple industries while delivering superior functionality. When spun into fibers, these materials embody the principles of a circular economy, offering recyclability and a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Formulated as ingredients for industrial applications, AMSilk’s materials provide outstanding performance and empower industries to meet both current and future regulatory standards. AMSilk’s materials offer an alternative with strong market differentiation and superior bio-performance.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of AMSilk GmbH and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and developments concerning AMSilk may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors.