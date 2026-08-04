Gate Driver IC Market Size to Surpass USD 2.91 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Driver IC Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Gate Driver IC Market Size was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.19% during 2026–2035.”

Electric Vehicle Adoption and Advanced Power Electronics Continue to Accelerate Global Market Growth

Increased need for effective power semiconductor solutions, growth in electric mobility, renewable energy systems, and automation applications remain key factors influencing the Gate Driver IC Market globally. Growing adoption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors, development in next-generation power management systems, and collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers and automakers are further contributing to innovation, switching efficiency, and improved reliability of the system. Deployment of innovative gate driver ICs in EV charging systems, battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, and industrial motor drives is likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Gate Driver IC Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 1.76 Billion

: USD 1.76 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 2.91 Billion

: USD 2.91 Billion CAGR : 5.19% during 2026–2035

: 5.19% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ROHM Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

onsemi

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Power Integrations, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Gate Driver IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (High Voltage Gate Driver IC, Low Voltage Gate Driver IC, Transformer Isolated Gate Driver IC, Optical Isolated Gate Driver IC)

• By Semiconductor Material (Silicon (Si), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN))

• By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Renewable Energy, Telecommunications)

• By End Use (Power Supply Systems, Motor Drives, Lighting Solutions, Energy Storage Systems)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The share of High Voltage Gate Driver IC in 2025 is expected to be around 37.26% due to rising application of the same in industrial machinery, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and power converters. The segment of High Voltage Gate Driver IC is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.89%, on account of rising use of high voltage power electronics and demand for reliable switching technologies.

By Semiconductor Material

Silicon (Si) segment dominated the market revenue share in 2025 at 61.84%, owing to its mature manufacturing infrastructure, cost-effective nature, and broad applications ranging from industrial sector to automobiles, consumer electronics, and power supply sector. The Silicon Carbide (SiC) segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 7.35% in the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, driven by growing demand for efficient power electronics, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

By Application

Industrial Market contributed 33.74% of total market revenue in 2025 due to rising industrial automation, electrification, and need for effective motor control and power management solutions. The Renewable Energy Market is expected to have a high CAGR of 7.24% due to increasing spending on solar, wind energy generation, energy storage technology, and smart grids.

By End Use

The Power Supply Systems Segment accounted for 36.48% of the total market value in 2025 owing to the extensive adoption of gate driver ICs in applications related to power conversion and energy management. The Energy Storage Systems Segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR of 6.61% between 2026 and 2035, backed by growing investments in battery energy storage systems and power management technologies.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the Gate Driver IC Market share with 38.76%, based on robust semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, increased electronics manufacturing activities, growth in the number of electric vehicles being manufactured, and increasing use of renewable energy. China was the biggest player based on extensive semiconductor presence and manufacturing of electric vehicles in China, whereas Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India continued to fuel regional growth through development of power semiconductor technology and chips.

The North American region is predicted to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increased investment in semiconductors, production of electric vehicles, renewable energy projects, and adoption of advanced power electronics in industrial automation and automotive industry continues to provide numerous growth opportunities in the region.

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Recent Developments:

2025: ROHM Semiconductor launched the BM6GD11BFJ-LB isolated gate driver IC for high-voltage GaN HEMTs, enabling high-speed switching in server power supplies, industrial motors, and efficient power applications.

ROHM Semiconductor launched the isolated gate driver IC for high-voltage GaN HEMTs, enabling high-speed switching in server power supplies, industrial motors, and efficient power applications. 2025: Renesas Electronics partnered with the Government of India to strengthen semiconductor innovation through startup programs, academic collaboration, and development of advanced power semiconductor technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Gate Driver IC Market Report (The USPs):

GATE DRIVER IC ECOSYSTEM & POWER SEMICONDUCTOR INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of gate driver IC technologies, power semiconductor ecosystems, semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, and advanced power electronics infrastructure supporting global electrification.

– Comprehensive assessment of gate driver IC technologies, power semiconductor ecosystems, semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, and advanced power electronics infrastructure supporting global electrification. ADVANCED GATE DRIVER IC TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of high-voltage gate driver ICs, SiC and GaN technologies, fast-switching architectures, power management solutions, and next-generation semiconductor innovations.

– Detailed evaluation of high-voltage gate driver ICs, SiC and GaN technologies, fast-switching architectures, power management solutions, and next-generation semiconductor innovations. ELECTRIC VEHICLES, RENEWABLE ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL POWER ELECTRONICS INSIGHTS – In-depth analysis of gate driver IC deployment across electric mobility, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, energy storage applications, and advanced power conversion technologies.

– In-depth analysis of gate driver IC deployment across electric mobility, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, energy storage applications, and advanced power conversion technologies. GATE DRIVER IC MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into semiconductor technology advancements, commercial deployment trends, power electronics innovation, strategic collaborations, and market expansion initiatives.

– Extensive insights into semiconductor technology advancements, commercial deployment trends, power electronics innovation, strategic collaborations, and market expansion initiatives. SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION, REGULATORY SUPPORT & MARKET PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of semiconductor investments, government initiatives, advanced power device development, technology adoption, and market performance influencing industry growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of semiconductor investments, government initiatives, advanced power device development, technology adoption, and market performance influencing industry growth. NEXT GENERATION GATE DRIVER IC MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering high-efficiency power electronics, SiC and GaN semiconductor technologies, intelligent gate driver IC solutions, and future innovations expected to shape the global Gate Driver IC Market through 2035.

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