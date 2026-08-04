Orbs Launches Community Governance Vote to Establish Its DAO Framework





TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbs, the decentralized Layer-3 blockchain infrastructure focused on advanced on-chain trading, today announced the launch of OIP-9 (Orbs Improvement Proposal 9), the project's first formal community governance vote to establish the Orbs DAO and introduce its governance framework. If approved by the community, the proposal will create the DAO's initial governance layer, giving eligible participants authority over defined areas of the protocol while laying the foundation for progressive decentralization.

The proposal marks the next stage in Orbs' governance evolution following more than seven years of protocol development and nearly four years of on-chain governance. During that time, the network has grown into a live Layer-3 infrastructure powering decentralized finance applications and execution products across multiple blockchain ecosystems. The governance proposal formalizes the role of the community in overseeing the protocol through a structured, phased approach that prioritizes both decentralization and operational security.

"Decentralization works best when responsibility grows alongside the community's ability to govern effectively," said Ran Hammer, VP of Business Development at Orbs. "This proposal establishes a governance framework with clearly defined authority from day one while creating a path for the community to take on greater responsibility over time. We believe this creates a strong foundation for the next phase of the Orbs ecosystem."

Under OIP-9, governance participation will initially be open to holders of tokens staked in the Orbs Proof-of-Stake contract. The DAO will operate through community proposals and Snapshot voting, with approved decisions implemented through dedicated DAO-controlled multisig wallets. If approved, the DAO will initially oversee selected network parameters governing the Proof-of-Stake infrastructure, Guardian certification and revocation, approval of major protocol upgrades, and approval of new protocol deployments and network-level product modules. Together, these responsibilities are designed to give the community meaningful authority over the network while keeping the initial scope focused and manageable.

Rather than attempting to decentralize every aspect of the protocol at once, the proposal adopts a progressive governance model that expands community responsibility over time. Future governance proposals may address areas including protocol revenue, treasury management, liquidity strategies, grants, burn mechanisms, and broader tokenomics as the DAO develops operational experience and governance processes.

To help ensure network stability during the transition, the proposal also includes a limited emergency mechanism allowing the Orbs core team to respond when immediate action is required and community voting is not feasible. Any use of these emergency powers would subsequently require ratification through DAO governance, preserving transparency and community oversight.

If approved, the proposal will also establish the governance foundation for the next phase of the Orbs roadmap, including the planned Season 1 tokenomics proposal. By first establishing the DAO's structure and authority, Orbs aims to enable future community decisions on protocol economics, network incentives, and ecosystem growth through an increasingly decentralized governance process.

About Orbs

Orbs is a decentralized Layer-3 blockchain infrastructure designed specifically for advanced on-chain trading. Operating as a decentralized execution layer that complements EVM-compatible blockchains, Orbs powers protocols including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, enabling advanced trading execution for decentralized finance. Through its Proof-of-Stake architecture and network of decentralized validators, Orbs provides infrastructure that enhances the capabilities of smart contracts while maintaining security and decentralization.

Contact

Ran Hammer

hello@orbs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6efe4078-8694-4942-9f34-938e5dffe2db