Michael van Keulen joins Omnea as CPO in Residence

London, UK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnea, the agentic operating system for procurement and supplier management, today announced the appointment of Michael van Keulen (MVK) as CPO in Residence. MVK spent decades leading procurement inside global enterprises. At Omnea, he'll bring that lived experience to product strategy and roadmap, and guide customers through their procurement transformations.

Michael van Keulen joins Omnea

MVK went looking for a role close to customers and end-to-end process transformation, built on a platform that delivers on the promise of AI. His network kept giving him one answer. So the appointment began with a phone call in the other direction — MVK approached Omnea CEO and founder Ben Freeman directly.

"This market has seen more innovation in the last three years than the previous twenty. The intake and orchestration players that took on Coupa while I was there intrigued me — the market needed that competition," said MVK. "But the more I researched and spoke to my network, the more I saw a similar product architecture and approach, with a prettier front end. AI is a generational opportunity to do things genuinely differently, and a slightly shinier P2P wasn't enough for me. I wanted a truly AI-native solution. Omnea's name kept coming up. The deeper I dug, the more certain I became. This was it."

MVK brings nearly 30 years of experience spanning finance, procurement, and enterprise transformation. He helped build the procurement function at VF Corporation, the parent company of brands including The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, before serving as the Head of Procurement at Lululemon. He then spent five years at Coupa, first as Chief Procurement Officer and later as Practice Leader, where he advised some of the world's largest organizations on procurement transformation and digital strategy.

"MVK has seen this market from every seat, and nobody is better placed to help our customers seize what AI makes possible than someone who has led enterprise transformation from the inside," said Ben Freeman, CEO and founder of Omnea. "He'll work shoulder to shoulder with our customers, and sharpen how we build our agentic operating system for procurement. Having him choose Omnea is a proud moment for us."

Omnea tripled revenue in the twelve months to June 2026, its third consecutive year of more than 3x growth, with enterprises including PayPal, Just Eat, and T. Rowe Price selecting the platform in the first half of the year. Global headcount grew 64% in H1, with the New York team growing 250% as US adoption accelerates.

"The next generation of procurement innovation won't be measured by how many workflows it automates or agents it implements," added MVK. "It will be measured by how intelligently it helps businesses make better decisions. I’m excited to build that future with Omnea."

About Omnea

Omnea is the agentic operating system for procurement and supplier management. It connects a company's systems, automates its workflows, and gives humans and agents one place to manage suppliers and control spend. Founded in London and with offices in New York City, Omnea has raised over $75M from investors including Insight Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Accel. Learn more at omnea.co

Press Inquiries

Nick Barker

nick.b [at] omnea.co

https://www.omnea.co/