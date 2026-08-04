SUGO Hosts First-Ever Community Celebration, Showcasing Sustained Growth in Thailand





BANGKOK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 18, online social platform SUGO celebrated its fifth anniversary by hosting SUGO ALL STAR NIGHT in Thailand, its first large-scale offline community celebration in the country. Bringing together more than 100 core users, top creators, agency representatives and partners, the event marked an important milestone in SUGO's journey in Thailand, where the platform has built a strong user base since entering the market in 2023.

According to one of the creators of SUGO, this event transformed online connections into real-world friendships. For many attendees, it was their first opportunity to meet face-to-face after getting to know one another through the platform.

"The people in our community have always been at the heart of everything we do," said a representative of SUGO Thailand. "Over the past five years, we've witnessed countless friendships, meaningful connections and unforgettable moments created on SUGO. Seeing our users finally meet in person reminds us that authentic human connection is what truly makes this community special."





Throughout the evening, SUGO presented a series of awards to recognize outstanding creators, agency partners and community contributors. The celebration honored the individuals whose creativity, passion and long-term support have helped shape SUGO into one of Thailand's most vibrant online social communities.

Guided by its brand philosophy of "Not Alone," SUGO is designed for young people seeking genuine companionship and meaningful social connections. The platform features a variety of interactive experiences, including voice chat rooms and live streaming. Since its launch in 2021, SUGO has expanded rapidly across international markets through localized operations, diverse social experiences and a thriving creator ecosystem.





Over the past three years, SUGO has established a vibrant community in Thailand, building strong user loyalty and engagement. According to Sensor Tower, SUGO consistently ranked among the Top 15 free social apps and Top 5 top-grossing social apps on Thailand's App Store throughout the first half of 2026. As the platform continues to evolve, SUGO remains committed to delivering richer social experiences for its users.

The representative also highlighted SUGO's long-term commitment to Thailand, noting that the platform will continue investing in the local market by enhancing the user experience, launching more exciting online and offline community events, and further strengthening its creator ecosystem.

Company: SUGO

Contact Person: Iris Zheng

Email: TH@sugo.com

Website: https://www.voicemaker.media/

City: Bangkok

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31b13ae2-2ed7-463b-9a1c-6ea2a2a4a4c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e5183b-110a-40cd-91c2-0e4002cbb337

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