Hydrazine Hydrate Market Size to Surpass USD 589.37 Million by 2035, Growing at 5.25% CAGR | SNS insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hydrazine Hydrate Market was valued at USD 353.32 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 589.37 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2026 to 2035.

The Hydrazine Hydrate Market is experiencing growth because of increasing demand for reactive nitrogen-containing compounds, application in blowing and reducing agents, and safety issues related to the handling of this chemical in polymer, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The industry players offer solutions in terms of synthesis intermediates with different concentration levels to increase efficiency in polymerization and water treatment. With the help of closed-loop systems of production and pure formulations, producers can effectively comply with regulations and produce the desired products according to the requirements of their clients. Also, the application of aerospace and fuel cell technologies opens great opportunities for hydrazine hydrate producers.





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Rising polymer foam demand and specialty grade innovation driving market expansion

The use of hydrazine hydrate solutions is growing worldwide owing to the growing requirement of polymer foam blowing agents in the automotive, packaging, and construction sectors. Companies are looking for ways to improve safety through cleaner synthesis methods and closed systems in production. Moreover, pharmaceutical intermediates, aerospace fuel systems, and the growth of agrochemicals is also driving the uptake of this compound. The developments in high purity grades, safety formulations, and containment technology are also making handling and compliance easy.

Segments Analysis

By Concentration Level

Concentration Range of 60%-85% accounted for the largest share of the Hydrazine Hydrate Market with almost 68% in 2025 due to its balanced concentration level which provides a good balance between reactivity and ease in handling, meeting the requirements of most commercial applications ranging from polymerization, agrochemicals, to water treatment. It also has regulatory standards that revolve around this concentration level in nearly all industrial applications.

By Application

Polymers & Blowing Agents accounted for a share of around 42% in the Hydrazine Hydrate Market in 2025. It is vital in foam blowing agents that are extensively used in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries, where the need for lightweight and insulating material is quite significant. The Polymers & Blowing Agents segment also is the fastest growing end-use application of hydrazine hydrate.

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Regional Analysis

APAC region accounted for the largest market share in the global market of Hydrazine Hydrate Market in 2025, which is almost 44% owing to the high concentration of industries that are engaged in the end use such as the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and polymer manufacturing industries. The increasing industrialization in China, India, and Japan is boosting the growth of this market in these regions.

The US Hydrazine Hydrate Market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 63.41 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 111.54 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5.81%. Growth in the market can be attributed to a robust industrial base for chemicals, high demand from the polymers and pharmaceutical industry sectors, and extensive farming activities.

Hydrazine hydrate market size in Europe is estimated to reach USD 77.38 Million by 2025 and is expected to grow to a valuation of USD 126.94 Million by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period 2026 – 2035. Europe represents an established hydrazine hydrate market, with well-defined evolution of demand due to strict chemical safety regulations, which are imposed by various organizations including the European Chemicals Agency. The largest market share of hydrazine hydrate is held by Germany with nearly 25.0% share of consumption owing to its dominant polymer and industrial manufacturing industry, followed by France, UK, and Italy.

North America continues to represent a prominent Hydrazine Hydrate Market with USA as its key driver, driven by development of advanced manufacturing infrastructure and innovations in the chemical process industry leading to increasing demand for use in polymerization, pharmaceutical and fuel cell industries within the region. Environmental policies promoting clean production has led producers to adopt efficient methods of synthesis with minimal pollution levels within the chemical industry.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hydrazine Hydrate Market Report:

Arkema S.A.

Lonza Group

LANXESS AG

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Kaihong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Japan Finechem Co., Inc.

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Huaguan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anugrah In-Org

Weifang Kailong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Acuro Organics Limited

RX Chemicals

Merck KGaA

Palm Commodities International, Inc.

Recent Developments

February 2024: LANXESS launched a high-purity 100% hydrazine hydrate variant for aerospace applications, supporting satellite fuel systems and drawing immediate procurement interest from national space agencies.

LANXESS launched a high-purity 100% hydrazine hydrate variant for aerospace applications, supporting satellite fuel systems and drawing immediate procurement interest from national space agencies. 2025: SS Blowchem commissioned a new 2,800 TPA hydrazine hydrate and azodicarbonamide production facility in Rajasthan, India, addressing rising demand for polymer blowing agents.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HYDRAZINE HYDRATE ADOPTION AND SYNTHESIS PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate hydrazine hydrate adoption trends, concentration utilization, reactivity performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major grade categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate hydrazine hydrate adoption trends, concentration utilization, reactivity performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major grade categories and markets. POLYMER FOAM AND INDUSTRIAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of blowing agent demand, lightweight material trends, and construction activity on hydrazine hydrate demand and evolving strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of blowing agent demand, lightweight material trends, and construction activity on hydrazine hydrate demand and evolving strategies. SAFETY AND CONTAINMENT OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how closed-loop systems, cleaner synthesis routes, and high-purity formulations are improving safety and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how closed-loop systems, cleaner synthesis routes, and high-purity formulations are improving safety and manufacturing capabilities. HYDRAZINE HYDRATE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of concentration-specific and high-purity solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of concentration-specific and high-purity solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. PHARMACEUTICAL AND AEROSPACE APPLICATION INTEGRATION – helps you understand how hydrazine hydrate is supporting specialty applications through the integration of oncology intermediate and satellite fuel models.

– helps you understand how hydrazine hydrate is supporting specialty applications through the integration of oncology intermediate and satellite fuel models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, hydrazine hydrate providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global hydrazine hydrate industry.

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Hydrazine Hydrate Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 353.32 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 589.37 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.25% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Concentration Level (100%, 60%-85%, 40%-55%, 24%-35%)

• By Application (Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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