Crestline to Manage the Dual Branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott Avon Vail Valley & the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Avon Vail Valley, Colorado

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today it has been selected BY JMA VENTURES, LLC to manage the the 116 guest suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott Avon Vail Valley, and the 127 guest suite TownePlace Suites by Marriott Avon Vail Valley, Colorado. The dual branded hotels are the perfect haven for adventurers and relaxation seekers. Nestled near Beaver Creek and Vail's scenic ski slopes, the hotel's location in Vail Valley offers an authentic year-round Colorado experience.

The hotels were developed and are owned by JMA VENTURES, LLC, a San Francisco-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in unique mountain hospitality developments.

James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are pleased to welcome these two ideally situated hotels to our growing portfolio. Set in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the hotels offer convenient access to skiing and year-round recreation. We look forward to bringing Crestline’s signature guest service to this world-class destination.”

The SpringHill Suites offers spacious and well-appointed king and queen suites with natural light, plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, and mountain views. The TownePlace Suites features studio and one-bedroom suites with sitting areas and fully equipped kitchens. Guests can relax with plush bedding, ergonomic workspaces, and stunning Vail Valley views from select suites. Both hotels offer complimentary hot breakfasts each morning, and in the evening the Corduroy Bar and Bites serves local American fare, craft beer, wine and cocktails. The properties include 1,515 square feet of event and meeting space for up to 40 guests across three distinctive venues including an outdoor space. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor heated pool and whirlpool, and pet-friendly accommodations. In winter, guests can use the complimentary Vail & Beaver Creek Shuttle for convenient access to local skiing and snowboarding, while the free local bus runs year-round with stops every 30 minutes.

The hotels are located at 1782 Swift Gulch Road, Avon, CO. They are 32 miles from Eagle County Regional Airport and 126 miles from Denver International Airport. The hotels are easily accessed from I-70. Click for reservations and information for the SpringHill Suites Avon Vail or call 970-979-9000. Click for reservations and information for the TownePlace Suites Avon Vail or call 970-979-0500.

Download Image Here:

Exterior Image of the dual branded SpringHill Suites & TownePlace Suites Avon Vail Valley

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9sc4s3hjbxcg83sxwseoa/sh-egeas-exterior-12099-2.tif?rlkey=cks69iyfvu1mbn97svy1pg0gs&st=2mo707p9&dl=0

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 110 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

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