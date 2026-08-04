MEXC Ranks No. 1 in Near-Touch BTC, ETH and Silver Futures Depth, TokenInsight's July Liquidity Report Shows





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, ranked first in near-touch order book depth for BTC and ETH futures and led in silver (XAG) futures depth, according to TokenInsight's July 2026 Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report. The report evaluated liquidity performance across nine major exchanges based on order book depth, slippage, and bid-ask spread, covering BTC and ETH spot and futures markets, as well as gold and silver futures.

BTC and ETH Spot Depth and Execution Quality Rank Among the Top Three

In spot markets, MEXC's cumulative depth at the 0.01% band reached $0.91 million, nearly matching the top exchange in the sample at $0.92 million, and ranked third at the wider 0.03% band with $1.76 million. MEXC's median slippage stood at 0.004% for $100K BTC sell orders, among the tightest in the sample, with a P90 slippage of 0.013%, the lowest among all sampled venues. For ETH , MEXC's median slippage was the lowest in the sample at 0.009%, with P90 slippage of 0.024%, tied for the lowest.

BTC and ETH Futures Lead in Depth and Deliver Competitive Execution Quality

MEXC's cumulative futures depth was the highest in the sample at the 0.03% band, reaching $15.71 million combined for BTC and ETH. At the wider 0.05% band, MEXC's depth grew to $20.83 million, ranking third among sampled exchanges and within 2.1% of the top-ranked exchange. For large-size futures orders, MEXC's median slippage for ETH was the lowest in the sample at 0.006% and 0.015% for $500K and $1M sell orders, with corresponding P90 slippage of 0.011% and 0.022%, also the lowest among sampled exchanges. For BTC, MEXC posted median slippage of 0.003% and 0.009% for the same order sizes, ranking second among sampled exchanges.

Silver (XAG) Futures Depth Ranks First, with Strong Slippage Performance

MEXC's XAG futures depth ranked first across both measurement bands, reaching roughly $0.4 million at the 0.01% band, about twice that of the next-closest exchange, and approximately $1.0 million at the 0.03% band, around 43% higher than the next-closest exchange. On slippage performance, MEXC's median slippage was near 0% for $100K XAG sell orders, and 0.013% for $300K sell orders, the lowest in the sample.

Deep order books, tight execution, and consistent liquidity remain central to delivering a stable trading experience for users. MEXC will continue to invest in liquidity infrastructure to enhance the trading experience and help users access more opportunities across global markets.

Full report: TokenInsight Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report, July 2026

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25ea571a-bee4-4bfc-98a2-271fc56ff9a9