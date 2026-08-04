CHIC HOUSE Celebrates Successful Brand Month, Showcasing the Future of Beautiful and Functional Sofa Sleep Solutions





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHIC HOUSE, a sofa sleep expert dedicated to creating beautiful and functional living solutions, has successfully concluded its first Brand Month with strong market response and growing consumer attention. More than a promotional campaign, the event served as a powerful expression of CHIC HOUSE’s brand philosophy: “Beautiful living, made easy.”

With a commitment to combining aesthetics, comfort, and functionality, CHIC HOUSE continues to redefine modern home living through its “All in” product philosophy — bringing design, beauty, relaxation, and practical features together in one complete experience. In today’s furniture market, consumers often face the challenge of choosing between stylish designs and functional performance. CHIC HOUSE aims to break this compromise by creating sofa products that are both visually appealing and truly designed for everyday life.

During Brand Month, CHIC HOUSE’s flagship SOMA series became one of the most popular choices among consumers. Featuring sophisticated design and versatile functionality, SOMA seamlessly adapts to different living scenarios — from relaxing in the living room to everyday sleep needs — delivering a flexible solution for modern homes. Its balance of style and comfort has made it a standout product among consumers seeking the perfect combination of form and function.

Beyond sales success, SOMA has also gained significant attention across overseas social media platforms, including YouTube, with related content generating more than 1 million views. Through authentic user experiences and creator recommendations, SOMA has become a sought-after home product, further expanding CHIC HOUSE’s global brand influence.

The success of CHIC HOUSE Brand Month reflects not only strong consumer recognition, but also a growing demand for furniture that supports a more comfortable, flexible, and effortless lifestyle. Moving forward, CHIC HOUSE will continue exploring innovative designs, modular solutions, and human-centered features to create home experiences that better fit the needs of modern families.

Our first CHIC HOUSE Brand Month received an incredible response, reminding us why we started: to create beautiful, functional furniture that makes everyday living easier. As a thank-you to our growing community, we’re extending the celebration with a special Brand Month Encore from August 1 to August 10. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to continue the celebration and experience CHIC HOUSE’s thoughtfully designed living solutions.

Press Contact:

marketing@chichousemall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd28946d-3728-4455-8869-b551ec9fa09c