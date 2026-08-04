Advantage Renewables Acquires Three Early-Stage Energy Storage Projects in Michigan From 5 Rivers Energy

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Renewables, a leading developer of solar and energy storage projects across the US, today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of early-stage battery energy storage system (BESS) projects from 5 Rivers Energy. The portfolio comprises three transmission-level battery energy storage projects in Michigan.

The portfolio represents a strategic expansion of Advantage Renewables’ presence in the Midwest and underscores its commitment to advancing grid resilience and supporting clean energy deployment. Advantage Renewables already maintains an established Midwest footprint through its utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in MISO North, and this portfolio further builds on that regional presence. Once developed, the projects are expected to play a critical role in enhancing energy reliability, integrating intermittent renewable resources and supporting peak demand management across Michigan.

The portfolio is currently in the early stages of development, and Advantage Renewables plans to advance the projects through development, permitting and interconnection, leveraging its expertise in energy storage and energy infrastructure deployment.

“Energy storage is essential to building a more flexible and resilient grid,” said Steven Lichtin, Advantage Renewables CEO. “These projects represent a meaningful step in our strategy to expand our storage portfolio in key markets like Michigan, where demand for reliable, clean energy solutions continues to grow.”

5 Rivers Energy, a global clean energy and infrastructure development company with interests spanning renewable energy, infrastructure supply, and emerging technologies, expressed confidence in the transition of the portfolio.

“We are pleased to transfer these projects to Advantage Renewables, a group with the capability and vision to bring them to fruition,” said Shayan Rashid, 5 Rivers Energy CEO. “As we continue to grow our pipeline across North America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, we look forward to seeing these assets contribute to Michigan’s renewable energy future.”

BESS has become increasingly vital to modern energy infrastructure through its ability to enable greater penetration of renewable energy sources while maintaining grid stability. Michigan has emerged as a growing market for storage development after setting energy targets to achieve 100% economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. Advantage Renewables will continue to work closely with local governments, community members, utilities and regulatory agencies as it advances the portfolio toward commercialization.

Advantage Renewables develops high-quality and responsibly sited solar and energy storage projects across the United States, helping to deliver clean, American-made energy in the communities where we work. Learn more at advantagerenew.com

5 Rivers Energy is a global clean energy and infrastructure company with interests spanning renewable energy development, infrastructure supply, and emerging technologies. Active across North America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, 5 Rivers is dedicated to originating and advancing high-quality energy and infrastructure projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.