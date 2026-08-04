Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Solid Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Willis Lease Finance Corp. Willis Lease Finance Corp.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights (All metrics compared to second quarter 2025, except where noted)

  • Income from operations of $34.0 million, an increase of 20.2%
  • Quarterly lease rent revenue of $77.1 million, an increase of 6.7%
  • Quarterly core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $123.6 million in the aggregate, up 0.5%
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment of $32.0 million, an increase of 16.2%
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $120.7 million, an increase of 4.0%
  • Grew assets under management, including on our balance sheet and Willis Aviation Capital businesses, to $4.4 billion

“The first half of the year was focused on establishing and building Willis Aviation Capital,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC, “with total AUM growth of 21% year over year, we have delivered.”

Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Lease rent revenue increased by $4.9 million, or 6.7%, to $77.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $72.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase is due to an increase in the average size of the portfolio as compared to that of the prior year period.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recognized $7.5 million of long-term maintenance revenue, compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Long-term maintenance is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the gain on sale of leased equipment was $32.0 million, reflecting the sale of 21 engines and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold 14 engines, two airframes, and other parts and equipment for a net gain of $27.6 million.

In March 2026, the Company’s investment fund partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments commenced operations, followed by the commencement of the Company’s investment fund partnership with Blackstone Credit & Insurance in April 2026.

The book value of lease assets owned either directly or through WLFC’s joint ventures, inclusive of the Company’s equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases was $3,721.6 million as of June 30, 2026.

The value of our assets under management, inclusive of the book value of WLFC’s on-balance sheet assets as well as leased assets in our joint ventures, third-party managed assets, and managed fund portfolios was $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2026.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

We analyze our financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. As appropriate, in addition to income or loss from operations under GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate our business. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance as it excludes certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring operating results. We also believe that investors, in addition to management, benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance, when viewed together with our GAAP results. While items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating performance, it can be useful to exclude such items as they can vary significantly between periods and or not be indicative of current or future operating results.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in insolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information performed in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) preferred stock dividends/costs, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, (v) depreciation and amortization expense, (vi) stock compensation expense, (vii) write-down of equipment, (viii) acquisition, financing and divestitures related expenses, and (ix) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $120.7 million and $116.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $244.6 million and $219.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. See below for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income attributable to common shareholders.

 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (in thousands)
Net income attributable to common shareholders$28,745  $58,955  $52,406  $74,431 
Add: Income tax expense 7,828   13,920   19,583   22,305 
Add: Interest expense 29,689   33,569   62,322   65,663 
Add: Preferred stock dividends/costs 1,423   1,422   2,845   2,815 
Add: Loss on debt extinguishment 5,421      12,448    
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 29,068   27,550   59,246   52,574 
Add: Stock compensation expense 12,703   16,751   26,455   23,658 
Add: Write-down of equipment 4,910   11,458   6,059   13,567 
Add: Acquisition, financing and divestitures related expenses 2,560   662   4,802   828 
Less: Other (1) (1,610)  (48,226)  (1,581)  (36,449)
Adjusted EBITDA$120,737  $116,061  $244,585  $219,392 

________________________________________________________

  1. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recognized non-recurring project expenses of $(1.6) million and $(1.6) million, respectively, related to its sustainable aviation fuel project. The negative expense recognized during the three-month and six-month periods reflect government grant proceeds recognized in the second quarter of 2026. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized non-recurring project expenses of $(5.3) million and $6.5 million, respectively, related to its sustainable aviation fuel project, for which the Company subsequently decided to cease further investment. The negative expense recognized during the three-month period reflects government grant proceeds received in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized $43.0 million in relation to the gain on sale of the BAML business.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,956.3 million, consisting of $2,783.4 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $89.3 million of notes receivable, and $83.6 million of maintenance rights, which represented 334 engines, 22 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,988.9 million, consisting of $2,801.7 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $139.9 million of notes receivable, $30.6 million of maintenance rights, and $16.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 363 engines, 20 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment.

Conference Call

WLFC will hold a conference call led by the executive management team today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 results.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 330-6730
International: +1 786 297 8585
Conference ID: 7661930
Participant Passcode: 442978

The conference call may also be accessed by registering via the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759374&tp_key=c0ab3b632b

A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations sections of our website at https://www.wlfc.global/investor-center.

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO, and ground and cargo handling services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are subject to change in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed, either expressly or implicitly, in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and natural disasters; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors, as well as the impact of new or increased tariffs; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data) 

 Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025 % Change  2026  2025 % Change
REVENUE           
Lease rent revenue$77,137 $72,268 6.7% $154,522 $140,007 10.4%
Maintenance reserve revenue 46,456  50,743 (8.4)%  101,968  105,602 (3.4)%
Spare parts and equipment sales 21,180  30,354 (30.2)%  42,867  48,594 (11.8)%
Interest revenue 1,183  3,649 (67.6)%  3,971  7,583 (47.6)%
Gain on sale of leased equipment 32,038  27,582 16.2%  49,997  32,019 56.1%
Gain on sale of financial assets 154   nm  592  378 56.6%
Maintenance services revenue 8,983  8,031 11.9%  18,752  13,617 37.7%
Management and advisory fees 5,524  2,588 113.4%  13,419  4,551 194.9%
Other revenue 1,362  287 374.6%  2,275  883 157.6%
Total revenue 194,017  195,502 (0.8)%  388,363  353,234 9.9%
            
EXPENSES           
Depreciation and amortization expense 29,068  27,550 5.5%  59,246  52,574 12.7%
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 15,097  28,102 (46.3)%  29,514  43,425 (32.0)%
Cost of maintenance services 10,350  8,621 20.1%  19,210  13,950 37.7%
Write-down of equipment 4,910  11,458 (57.1)%  6,059  13,567 (55.3)%
General and administrative 55,559  50,429 10.2%  112,163  98,149 14.3%
Technical expense 9,947  7,508 32.5%  19,635  13,738 42.9%
Net finance costs:           
Interest expense 29,689  33,569 (11.6)%  62,322  65,663 (5.1)%
Loss on debt extinguishment 5,421   nm  12,448   nm
Total net finance costs 35,110  33,569 4.6%  74,770  65,663 13.9%
Total expenses 160,041  167,237 (4.3)%  320,597  301,066 6.5%
            
Income from operations 33,976  28,265 20.2%  67,766  52,168 29.9%
Gain on sale of business   42,950 (100.0)%    42,950 (100.0)%
Income from investments 4,172  3,082 35.4%  7,220  4,433 62.9%
Income before income taxes 38,148  74,297 (48.7)%  74,986  99,551 (24.7)%
Income tax expense 7,828  13,920 (43.8)%  19,583  22,305 (12.2)%
Net income 30,320  60,377 (49.8)%  55,403  77,246 (28.3)%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 152   nm  152   nm
Net income attributable to WLFC 30,168  60,377 (50.0)%  55,251  77,246 (28.5)%
Preferred stock dividends 1,353  1,353 %  2,706  2,676 1.1%
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 70  69 1.4%  139  139 %
Net income attributable to common shareholders$28,745 $58,955 (51.2)% $52,406 $74,431 (29.6)%
            
Basic weighted average income per common share$1.36 $2.89   $2.53 $3.70  
Diluted weighted average income per common share$1.31 $2.81   $2.39 $3.55  
            
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 21,127  20,367    20,733  20,094  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 22,013  20,970    21,885  20,985  


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

  June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $10,725 $16,441 
Restricted cash  161,497  530,500 
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation  2,783,382  2,801,683 
Maintenance rights  83,632  30,632 
Equipment held for sale  77,002  20,509 
Receivables, net  41,365  35,717 
Spare parts inventory  51,402  56,577 
Investments  152,148  104,250 
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation  76,904  73,835 
Intangible assets, net  8,295  271 
Notes receivable, net  89,279  139,945 
Investments in sales-type leases, net    16,595 
Due from affiliates  3,188   
Other assets  114,357  109,360 
Total assets $3,653,176 $3,936,315 
     
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $103,306 $105,706 
Deferred income taxes  264,773  228,547 
Debt obligations  2,320,904  2,700,338 
Maintenance reserves  129,261  116,185 
Security deposits  24,537  24,651 
Unearned revenue  35,112  35,350 
Due to affiliates  1,407   
Total liabilities  2,879,300  3,210,777 
     
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)  63,540  63,401 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock ($0.01 par value)  228  229 
Paid-in capital in excess of par  71,274  72,510 
Retained earnings  637,033  590,785 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)  61  (1,387)
Total Willis Lease Finance Corporation shareholders’ equity  708,596  662,137 
Noncontrolling interests  1,740   
Total equity  710,336  662,137 
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $3,653,176 $3,936,315 


CONTACT:Scott B. Flaherty
 Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
 561.413.0112



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